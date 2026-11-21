Jeremy Clarkson's only owned Ferrari, the F355 GTS, sold for £405,000 at auction. The former Top Gear host called it the greatest car ever made, beating estimates despite a minor dent.

Jeremy Clarkson's sole Ferrari has sold for £405,000 at auction, surpassing pre-sale estimates by a significant margin. The former Top Gear presenter described the red sports car as the greatest vehicle he has ever driven during his career in television.

Auction Results and Valuation

The Ferrari F355 GTS was sold at Iconic Auctioneers on Saturday, November 14, for £405,000. The final hammer price exceeded the initial estimate of £250,000 by exactly £155,000. This result highlights the strong market demand for historic motoring icons linked to prominent television figures.

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The vehicle had been tipped to reach £250,000 before the bidding commenced. The final price of £405,000 demonstrates that collectors are willing to pay a premium for well-documented automotive history, even when the vehicle has minor cosmetic imperfections.

Vehicle History and Specifications

Jeremy Clarkson purchased the red Ferrari F355 GTS in 1996 and drove it for three years before gifting it in a competition. The auction listing confirmed that the car has covered only 15,241 miles since it was new. This low mileage is a key factor in its classification as a collector-quality example.

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Clarkson drove approximately 6,000 miles during his ownership period. The car is powered by a 3.5-litre V8 engine and features a six-speed manual gearbox. The listing noted that the vehicle is fitted with the exceptionally rare factory sports seats, which add to its desirability among enthusiasts.

The auction house described the F355 as one of the finest analogue Ferraris ever made. Introduced in 1994 as the replacement for the 348 model, it represented a substantial technical leap forward. The vehicle encapsulates the attributes that enthusiasts associate with a mid-engined Ferrari from that era.

Owner Comments and Critical Acclaim

During a road test for his Unleashed on Cars VHS special, Jeremy Clarkson declared the Ferrari the greatest car in the world. He stated that while Ferrari did not always get it right with models like the Testarossa or Mondial, the 355 was perfect.

Clarkson praised the car's ability to be driven in town all day long using sixth gear. He highlighted the five valves per cylinder, which allow the engine to rev up to 8,500 rpm. He consistently referred to the vehicle as the nicest car he has ever, ever driven in his decades of motoring journalism.

The auction house emphasized that the connection between Jeremy Clarkson and this specific Ferrari is incredibly well documented. Unlike many celebrity-owned cars, the history of this F355 is thoroughly recorded. Remarkably, it remains the only Ferrari that Jeremy Clarkson has ever owned.

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Bodywork Damage and Repair Plans

The vehicle suffered a minor incident during a pre-auction viewing where a pensioner accidentally fell on the bodywork. This incident left a small dent just above the front bumper. The damage did not affect the mechanical integrity of the 3.5-litre V8 engine or the six-speed manual gearbox.

A spokesperson from Iconic Auctioneers confirmed that the dent will be repaired upon completion of the sale. The repairs will be carried out at the auction house's cost by Ferrari Specialists Nick Cartwright. The buyer can expect the vehicle to be returned to its pre-incident condition.

Personal Health Updates and Future Projects

This sale follows recent news regarding Jeremy Clarkson's health and television projects. The presenter disclosed a prostate cancer diagnosis during an episode of Clarkson's Farm earlier this year. He revealed that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease in May of last year.

Clarkson underwent treatment where 10 per cent of his prostate was removed. He has since entered remission, according to statements made on the series. The filming for the series took place from late 2024 to September 2025, providing a backdrop to his health journey.

The final episode of the Amazon Prime Video series featured a message from Jeremy Clarkson to his audience. He stated that if his treatment was successful, he would return for season six. The conclusion left the future of the show open-ended, pending his health recovery. The auction of the Ferrari marks a significant moment in his public life alongside these personal updates.