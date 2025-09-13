A new initiative sees Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmer's Choir create personalized songs for pubs serving their British-farmed beers and ciders, driving support for both pubs and British agriculture.

Jeremy Clarkson 's Hawkstone Farmer's Choir is undertaking a unique initiative to create bespoke songs for every pub serving their British-farmed beers and ciders. The project, initially launching in partnership with Young's Pubs , a retailer of Hawkstone Lager, will eventually expand to Hawkstone 's wider pub network.

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Hawkstone and the newly formed Hawkstone 'Farmers’ Choir', which has garnered over 100 million views online, will craft personalized song and video advertisements for pubs stocking Hawkstone. These personalized videos, featuring Clarkson himself, will be provided free of charge to participating pubs for promotional use across their social media platforms. Clarkson emphasized his passion for supporting pubs, stating, 'I’ve recently discovered, through my own wallet-emptying experience of trying to run one, that being a publican can be even harder job than being a farmer. And that’s saying something. Pubs are closing at an alarming rate, and if they go, the market for British-farmed barley, apples, and wheat goes with them. Saving the pub is, in a very real sense, saving the farm. If a pub is backing British farming by stocking Hawkstone, then we want to back them. We’ll write them their own anthem to blast out on the internet. It’s a simple idea: social media gets to hear about a brilliant pub, and the pub gets a few more people through the door. Everyone wins.' Launched in 2021 by Jeremy Clarkson and the Cotswold Brew Co, Hawkstone offers a range of British lagers, ciders, gin, and vodka. Named after an ancient standing stone, the beer was initially brewed using barley grown at Diddly Squat Farm. Hawkstone is currently the fastest-growing beer brand in the UK





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Farmer's Choir Pubs British Farming AI Music Songwriting

