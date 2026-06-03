Jeremy Clarkson reveals he was days away from having a heart attack due to coronary artery problems, but was saved by a stent.

Jeremy Clarkson says doctors told him he was days away from having a heart attack during his terrifying 2024 health scare. The presenter fell ill with excruciating chest pains in October 2024 and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where doctors discovered one of his arteries was completely blocked.

In the newly released first episode of the fifth series of his hit Prime show Clarkson's Farm, he is seen explaining the ordeal to his co-worker Kaleb Cooper. He attributed his health problems to the stressful pressure of opening his pub, The Farmer's Dog, just weeks earlier. Clarkson added that he realised something was wrong when he experienced pins and needles in his arm while scrolling through his phone.

Doctors later discovered he had been suffering from really bad coronary artery problems. Surgeons later resolved the issue by inserting a stent - a tiny, expandable mesh tube that is placed in narrow or blocked coronary arteries to restore and aid the flow of blood. The former Top Gear host revealed he first felt unwell in 2024 following a swim in the Indian Ocean while on holiday. He explained that it wasn't far, maybe the length of two swimming pools.

But when I finally reached the beach, there was more water in my lungs than there is in Lake Superior, and I was mostly dead. Clarkson returned to Britain and a sudden deterioration began to gather pace with him feeling clammy, tightness in his chest, and pins and needles in his left arm.

The presenter, 66, fell ill with excruciating chest pains in 2024 and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where doctors discovered one of his arteries was completely blocked. This led him to being admitted to hospital where a heart attack was ruled out after he had an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood tests and X-rays. Following the life-saving surgery, he has been warned by doctors that he must make major changes to his lifestyle.

Clarkson's Farm premieres on June 3, with episodes one to four available that day, followed by episodes five and six on June 10. The final two instalments will air on June 17. The star has teased the fifth series is the most dramatic yet





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Jeremy Clarkson Heart Attack Coronary Artery Problems Stent Clarkson's Farm

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