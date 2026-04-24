Jeremy Clarkson Seeks to Extend 'Temporary' Car Park at Diddly Squat Farm for Another Four Years

Jeremy Clarkson has applied for a planning extension to keep the temporary car park at his Diddly Squat farm shop open until 2030, citing the continued success of Clarkson's Farm and anticipated visitor numbers for future series.

Jeremy Clarkson is once again embroiled in a planning dispute concerning his popular Diddly Squat farm shop in the Cotswolds. The former Top Gear presenter has submitted a new application to West Oxfordshire District Council seeking to extend the permission for his 'temporary' car park until the end of 2030.

This request comes as the success of his Amazon Prime Video series, Clarkson's Farm, continues to draw large crowds to the farm shop, creating significant traffic and parking challenges. The initial permission, granted in June 2023 following an appeal, was intended as a short-term solution to manage the influx of visitors.

However, with a sixth series of the show already commissioned and scheduled to air in 2027, Clarkson’s team argues that a longer-term extension is necessary to adequately accommodate the anticipated demand. The original planning approval from the Planning Inspectorate addressed severe traffic congestion on surrounding rural roads, but specifically denied plans for a permanent restaurant on the site. Clarkson’s representatives emphasize that the initial conditions need revision given the show’s continued success and the confirmed production of further seasons.

They point out that when the original permission was granted, only the second series had aired, and the long-term impact on the area was uncertain. The application requests an amendment to the existing conditions that impose a time limit on the car park’s operation and the use of adjacent land for parking.

The rationale behind the original time limit, as stated in the Inspector’s decision, was to monitor the effects of the farm shop’s popularity and the ongoing demand for parking, contingent on the continuation of the television program. The team suggests that a three-year extension beyond the airing of the sixth series would allow sufficient time for monitoring and review.

Since the opening of the temporary car park in August 2023, Diddly Squat has experienced overwhelming popularity, with visitors facing waits of up to two hours to enter. Clarkson himself was actively involved in the construction of the facility, overseeing the work and ensuring its completion. Despite the addition of the temporary car park, demand quickly outstripped supply, forcing staff to open an additional field for parking.

Clarkson’s team highlights the economic benefits of the farm shop, supporting local farms and businesses, and contributing to the well-being of the wider area. They also emphasize that the dedicated parking provision has prevented parking congestion on nearby roads. The landscaping around the car park is also maturing, helping to integrate the site into the surrounding countryside.

While acknowledging that seeking a second temporary consent is unusual, they argue that the unique circumstances – the continued success of the farm shop and the television program – justify the request. They believe this case demonstrates that temporary consents can be justifiable when changing circumstances provide a clear rationale





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