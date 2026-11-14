Jeremy Edwards Reveals David Walliams Sexual Assault in Comic Relief Sketch

Actor Jeremy Edwards details the non-consensual sexual assault committed by David Walliams during a 2006 Comic Relief performance, highlighting the lack of consent and long-term trauma caused by the incident.

Actor Jeremy Edwards has broken his silence regarding a traumatic incident that occurred during a live Comic Relief performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in London in November 2006. Edwards alleges that comedian David Walliams sexually assaulted him on stage by pulling down his trousers and exposing his genitals to an audience of 3,500 people. The incident, which was recorded for a DVD released in 2007, has caused Edwards significant distress over the past two decades.

Details of the Non-Consensual Stage Incident

Edwards, who rose to fame in the Channel Four soap opera Hollyoaks and later appeared in Holby City, stated that he believed the performance was a lighthearted sketch. He agreed to participate at the last minute after Duncan James from the boy band Blue dropped out. However, Edwards claims he was deceived about the nature of the act.

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According to Edwards, Walliams initiated the assault by tickling him, causing him to lift his arms. This provided Walliams the opportunity to pull down Edwards' pants while he was standing. Edwards describes the moment as a premeditated assault rather than an accident. He emphasizes that he never consented to having his private parts exposed in front of such a large crowd.

The actor recounts that after his pants were removed, Walliams rugby tackled him to the floor. Walliams then climbed on top of him and performed a simulated sex act. Edwards insists that this specific action was not part of any agreed-upon script or plan. He expresses anger that his privacy and dignity were violated without warning.

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Stakeholder Positions and Lack of Consent

Edwards has stated that he feels stupid for not speaking up at the time and for believing Walliams had not intended to go that far. He clarifies that he now views the event as abuse. He notes that consent is fundamental and that he would never have agreed to the exposure had he known what was planned.

Walliams has not apologized for the incident. Edwards asserts that Walliams knew exactly what he was doing and had no qualms about performing the act on him. The actor feels that Walliams exploited his position of trust and the live audience setting to humiliate him.

Edwards reveals that he only recently realized the full extent of Walliams' behavior. He had always assumed the incident was a mistake or an overzealous attempt at comedy. It is only after viewing footage of previous shows that he understood the pattern of intent. The footage shows Walliams performing similar stunts with other men, sometimes with more aggressive actions like grabbing ankles.

Long-Term Impact and Public Exposure

The aftermath of the incident has had a lasting impact on Edwards' life. The sketch was included in the Comic Relief Does Little Britain Live DVD, which was released in 2007. The video features numerous celebrities, including Jonathan Ross, Dawn French, Russell Brand, and Peter Kay. The DVD has sold millions of copies and remains available for purchase online.

Edwards describes the ordeal as degrading and shameful. He states that the incident has haunted him for years. He finds it difficult to reconcile the memory with the fact that it was meant to be a bit of fun. The public nature of the exposure, combined with its widespread distribution, has made it impossible for him to move on from the experience.

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He expresses empathy for other victims, particularly members of the public who may have experienced worse treatment. He notes that his position as a known actor may have provided some protection, but he still felt powerless to stop the assault. He wishes he had the courage to challenge Walliams at the time.

Current Context and Future Implications

Edwards speaks out now as Walliams faces new scandals. Walliams is currently mired in allegations of grooming girls as young as 15 and harassing women in the workplace. Edwards feels that his own experience was part of a larger pattern of predatory behavior. He wants to ensure that others understand the seriousness of non-consensual acts on stage.

The actor is 55 years old and is a father of two. He was previously engaged to S Club 7 pop star Rachael Stevens. He continues to deal with the emotional fallout from the 2006 event. Edwards emphasizes that he is the victim in this situation and that the responsibility lies entirely with Walliams.

He hopes that sharing his story will contribute to broader conversations about consent in entertainment. The incident highlights the potential for abuse of power in live performance settings. Edwards remains angry that no acknowledgment or apology has been offered. He considers the DVD's availability as a continuous source of distress. The public nature of the assault has left a permanent mark on his life.