Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering Murder Trial Details

The trial of Browns Brasserie founder Jeremy Mogford and his sister Sarah Pickering continues as jurors hear evidence regarding the death of their 100-year-old mother Pamela in Buckinghamshire.

The murder trial of Browns Brasserie founder Jeremy Mogford and his sister Sarah Pickering is currently underway at Oxford Crown Court, where the siblings face allegations that they administered lethal doses of morphine to their elderly mother. The case centers on the death of Pamela Mogford, a 100-year-old woman who passed away in February 2022 at her home in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire.

Clinical Condition and Medical Response

Paramedics responded to the £1.8million cottage after carer Agnes Pawlikowska reported that Pamela Mogford was suffering from a suspected abdominal aortic aneurysm. Upon arrival, medical professionals determined that Mrs. Mogford was unlikely to survive much longer and recommended immediate hospitalization for further treatment.

Also read Jeremy Mogford Denies Mercy Killing of 100-Year-Old Mother at Oxford Crown Court

Pamela Mogford explicitly refused to leave her home for medical care, choosing instead to remain at the property. She died in the early hours of February 15, 2022, at approximately half-past midnight. The initial cause of death was recorded as old age, but subsequent police investigations uncovered digital evidence suggesting foul play.

Digital Evidence and Text Messages

Prosecutors presented a series of text messages sent by Sarah Pickering on the evening of February 14, which allegedly demonstrate intent to end her mother's life. One message read 'I am actually killing her,' while another stated she would wait until the television show Foyle is over to feel satisfied with having ended someone's life.

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In additional communications, Pickering wrote about giving her mother more morphine despite knowing it might lead to legal trouble. She described the situation as awful and asked her brother if she could administer further doses, receiving explicit permission to proceed with the action.

Sibling Collaboration and Legal Defense

Jeremy Mogford, aged 79, and Sarah Pickering, aged 72, are accused of administering Oramorph to speed up their mother's death. The defense team argues that the siblings acted out of mercy due to the pain their mother was experiencing, rather than with malicious intent to commit murder.

Jurors heard testimony from carer Agnes Pawlikowska, who noted that Pamela Mogford appeared unpresent and unclear in speech before her death. She confirmed that she would have administered morphine out of pity but stated she does not recall giving any medication herself during that critical period.

Medical Procedures and Witness Testimony

A general practitioner visited Pamela Mogford three times on the day of her death, providing injections of morphine during the second and third visits. The carer documented that her patient was lying on the bed under the influence of morphine while appearing to be in agony.

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Paramedic David Worsfold testified that ideally, a witness should be present when controlled drugs are administered. He noted that he did not have any morphine on the ambulance and would have provided some if available, highlighting the procedural gaps in the home care setting.