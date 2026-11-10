Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering on Trial for Mother's Death

Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford and sister Sarah Pickering face murder charges for allegedly administering lethal morphine doses to their 100-year-old mother Pamela Mogford in February 2022 at their Buckinghamshire home.

The trial of Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering has commenced at Oxford Crown Court, where the siblings are accused of murdering their 100-year-old mother, Pamela Mogford. The prosecution alleges that the pair administered a fatal dose of liquid morphine to speed up her death at her cottage in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire. Pamela Mogford passed away in the early hours of February 15, 2022, after spending 75 years residing in the picturesque village.

Jeremy Mogford, the 79-year-old founder of the Browns Brasseries restaurant chain, and his sister Sarah Pickering, 72, deny the primary charge of murder. They also face an alternative charge of attempted murder regarding the same incident. The court heard that the siblings have admitted to giving their mother Oramorph, a liquid morphine prescribed for pain relief, but they contest the allegation that their intention was to hasten her passing.

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Prosecution Evidence Regarding Morphine Doses

Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC outlined the specific medical details of the case, stating that Pamela Mogford's GP visited her residence three times on February 14, 2022. During his second and third visits, the GP administered injections of morphine, believing the patient might be dying. However, the prosecution argues that after the final visit, Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering gave her additional morphine via an oral syringe.

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The court was told that the dose administered by the siblings was at least four times the amount of morphine the GP had given earlier that evening. Prosecutors assert that this massive overdose was delivered with the specific intent to accelerate the death of the bedbound centenarian. Pamela Mogford had refused hospital admission despite paramedic warnings, stating she was ready to die to join her deceased husband.

Text Messages as Key Evidentiary Links

A pivotal element of the prosecution's case involves digital communications recovered from Sarah Pickering's mobile phone. One message sent on the evening of her mother's death stated, I am actually killing her. Pickering also wrote that she would wait until the television program Foyle is over before going to her grave, noting that topping someone was on her bucket list.

Further incriminating texts included a message wishing her mother would hurry up and die, which was sent in the presence of carers, a gardener, and her brother. Pickering also messaged friends on February 14, saying she hoped her mother would slip away in the night and not suffer. These communications were central to the argument that the siblings had a premeditated desire to end her life.

Historical Context of the Browns Brasseries Founder

Jeremy Mogford is a well-known figure in the British hospitality industry, having opened the first Browns Brasserie in Brighton in 1973 alongside business partner John Mayhew. The chain expanded significantly, establishing a strong presence in university towns such as Oxford and Cambridge. Mogford eventually sold the Browns brand to Bass Brewery for £35 million in 1996, securing his financial standing prior to the events in question.

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The defense maintains that the administration of pain medication was a compassionate response to their mother's discomfort. They argue that Pamela Mogford was bedbound and in pain, and the morphine was intended to alleviate suffering rather than cause death. The siblings claim there was no suicidal ideation from Pamela Mogford herself, and she had not requested help in ending her life.

Legal Aftermath and Lack of Immediate Investigation

The death initially appeared natural to authorities due to Pamela Mogford's advanced age and long-term illness. A post-mortem examination was not conducted because the local general practitioner certified the cause of death as old age. The incident remained undiscovered until much later, when police examined the phone of Pickering's husband, Paul Pidgeon, for unrelated reasons.

The investigation revealed the incriminating messages regarding the morphine administration, leading to the current criminal proceedings. The case highlights the complex legal and ethical boundaries surrounding end-of-life care and the administration of controlled substances. The trial continues at Oxford Crown Court as jurors weigh the medical evidence against the digital communications presented by the prosecution.