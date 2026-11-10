Jeremy Mogford Denies Mercy Killing of 100-Year-Old Mother at Oxford Crown Court

Jeremy Mogford and sister Sarah Pickering deny murdering their 100-year-old mother at Oxford Crown Court, saying morphine was given to ease her pain.

Jeremy Mogford, the 79-year-old founder of the Browns Brasseries restaurant group, has denied using morphine with his sister to murder their bed-bound mother as a mercy killing. Mogford and his sister Sarah Pickering, 72, are on trial at Oxford Crown Court over the alleged murder of their mother, Pamela Mogford, at her home in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, in February 2022.

The siblings also face an alternative charge of attempted murder. Pamela Mogford died aged 100 at about half-past midnight on February 15 2022, after a suspected stroke earlier that day. Their defence case is that the morphine was given out of love and to relieve suffering, not to end her life.

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Prosecution Alleges Morphine Was Given to Speed Death

The prosecution, led by Julian Christopher KC, alleges that Mogford and Pickering gave their mother more morphine than her doctor had administered, with the intention of hastening her death. The prosecutor told the court that the family GP had visited Pamela Mogford three times on February 14 2022 and gave her morphine injections on the second and third visits because he thought she might be dying.

Christopher said the defendants had given their mother more morphine after the GP's final visit, using Oramorph, a liquid form of morphine designed to be swallowed, which had been prescribed to Pamela Mogford a few weeks earlier. Using an oral syringe, they gave her the equivalent of at least four times as much morphine as the GP had given by injection that evening, the court heard.

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The siblings were arrested after messages were found on Pickering's phone on the evening of her mother's death. The texts included the phrases 'I am actually killing her' and 'I shall wait until Foyle is over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It's certainly on my bucket list.' Jurors were told that the prosecution's case is that the defendants' intention was to speed up their mother's death.

Defence Says Siblings Acted Out of Love

Trevor Burke KC, representing Jeremy Mogford, told jurors that the siblings acted out of love and that there was nothing sinister in their actions. Burke said that once ambulance crews and a GP had attended, nothing could save Pamela Mogford, and no treatment or medicine would prolong her life beyond the few hours she had left.

Burke argued that dying can be very painful as organs shut down in the final hours of life, and that giving pain-relieving Oramorph is lawful even if it shortens life, provided the intention is to ease pain and suffering. He described Jeremy Mogford as a very successful businessman of impeccable character, adding that any inheritance made no difference to him or his sister's lives. Addressing the jury, Burke asked whether they would have done the same for their own mother.

In a statement to police on October 16 2023, Jeremy Mogford said he emphatically refuted the criminal allegations and found them very hurtful. In a later statement, he categorically denied that his mother's death had been a mercy killing or any form of homicide. In an August 2024 statement, he said his mother was in obvious distress and considerable pain after the GP left, and that his sister had squirted Oramorph onto her tongue from a pipette. He said he then gave a full pipette after a responsible and sensible interval, and that he was absolutely confident his sister had not given any further doses after he left.

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Trial Continues With Evidence on Medication Timing

The central dispute in the Oxford Crown Court trial is whether the Oramorph doses were given to relieve pain or to speed Pamela Mogford's death. The defendants accept that they gave their mother Oramorph after the GP had left, but deny any intention to hasten her death, maintaining they acted because she was in pain.

The prosecution said it appeared Jeremy Mogford did not have the WhatsApp messages in front of him when he wrote his August 2024 statement, a point that is likely to be examined as the jury weighs the timeline of events on February 14 and 15 2022. The trial is ongoing at Oxford Crown Court, and the jury will decide whether the charge of murder or the alternative charge of attempted murder applies to each defendant.