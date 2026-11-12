Jeremy Mogford Trial: GP Warned Against More Morphine

Oxford Crown Court hears Dr Thomas Neal warned siblings not to administer further pain medication to Pamela Mogford before her death in February 2022.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys at Oxford Crown Court heard testimony regarding critical instructions given to hotelier Jeremy Mogford and his sister Sarah Pickering before the death of their elderly mother. Dr Thomas Neal, the general practitioner who treated Pamela Mogford in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, testified that he explicitly cautioned the siblings against providing additional pain relief on the evening she passed away. The medical professional explained that the risk of respiratory depression from further morphine administration was too high given her deteriorating condition.

Medical Warnings and Pain Management

Dr Thomas Neal provided detailed accounts of his three visits to the home of Pamela Mogford on 15 February 2022, the date the 100-year-old woman died. During these visits, the doctor administered two separate injections of morphine to address her severe back pain. He described the patient as very unwell and indicated that she might be approaching the end of her life, stating his primary goal was to keep her comfortable during her final hours.

Also read Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering Murder Trial Details

On his final visit before his shift concluded, Dr Thomas Neal issued a direct warning to the family. He instructed Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering not to give their mother any more medication for pain. The doctor cited the serious risk that additional drugs could depress the patient's breathing function, potentially causing her death. He advised the siblings to contact an out-of-hours doctor by calling 111 if further medical attention was required, ensuring Pamela Mogford would be reassessed before receiving any more painkillers.

Conflicting Legal Interpretations

Despite Dr Thomas Neal's testimony regarding his warning, the defense team contested the clarity of that instruction. Benjamin Newton KC, representing Sarah Pickering, argued before the jury that the doctor never explicitly told the family not to administer medication that specific evening. The defense barrister suggested that the medical advice could be interpreted differently, creating reasonable doubt regarding whether the siblings knowingly violated a direct prohibition.

Advertisement

Jeremy Mogford, a well-known hotelier who opened the first Browns Brasserie in Brighton in 1973 with partner John Mayhew, and his 72-year-old sister Sarah Pickering, are currently on trial for murder. Both defendants are 79 and 72 years old respectively. They firmly deny the charge of murdering their mother, Pamela Mogford, maintaining that their actions were motivated by compassion rather than criminal intent to end her life.

Arrest and Prosecution Evidence

The arrest of the siblings followed the discovery of text messages exchanged on the evening of their mother's death. Messages from Sarah Pickering included the statement, I am actually killing her, which prosecutors used to build their case against the pair. The prosecution alleges that the siblings administered liquid morphine orally to Pamela Mogford after Dr Thomas Neal left the premises.

Prosecutors claim the dose given by Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering was equivalent to at least four times the amount administered by the GP the previous evening. The state argues this excessive dosage was intended to speed up the death of the centenarian. They contend that the quantity of morphine far exceeded what was medically necessary for pain relief and suggested a deliberate intent to hasten her passing.

Defense Claims of Compassion

Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering admit to administering further morphine to their mother before she died on 15 February 2022. However, they assert that the sole purpose was to ease her pain and suffering in her final hours. Trevor Burke KC, representing Jeremy Mogford, told the court that the siblings did not intend to quicken her death. He argued that their actions were driven by a desire to provide comfort during a time of significant distress for the 100-year-old woman.

Advertisement

The jury must now determine whether the siblings followed medical advice to cease medication or acted against it, and whether their intent was to relieve suffering or to end life. The testimony of Dr Thomas Neal serves as a central piece of evidence in resolving these conflicting narratives. The case highlights the complex ethical and legal boundaries surrounding end-of-life care and the administration of powerful opioids to terminally ill patients.