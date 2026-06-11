Jeremy Sisto: The 90s Movie Heartthrob Who Looks Unrecognizable at the Tribeca Film Festival

Jeremy Sisto, a 90s movie heartthrob, attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week. He looked unrecognizable with salt and pepper hair and a bushy beard. Sisto was catapulted to fame as an obnoxious Beverly Hills student in the iconic 1995 movie Clueless. He has also appeared on shows like Six Feet Under, Law & Order, and FBI as agent Jubal Valentine.

This 90s movie heartthrob looked unrecognizable with salt and pepper hair and a bushy beard as he attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week.

The actor was catapulted to fame as an obnoxious Beverly Hills student in the now iconic 1995 movie Clueless, alongside the likes of Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. Looking worlds away from his clean cut movie character, he posed up a storm with Rudd who he has worked with on new film, Rain Reign.

In recent years the actor has made a name for himself on the small screen starring in HBO's Six Feet Under, Law & Order and since 2018 had a lead role in cop show FBI as agent Jubal Valentine. He has also voiced numerous animated movies, including the King Runeard in Disney's Frozen II. But can you guess who he is?

The actor was catapulted to fame as an obnoxious Beverly Hills student in the now iconic 1995 movie Clueless, alongside the likes of Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd - who is he? It's Jeremy Sisto, 51, who played the role of Elton Tiscia in Clueless.

In recent years the star has appeared on shows CIA and FBI as agent Jubal Valentine. The actor previously revealed how he lost out on playing Jack Dawson in romantic epic Titanic to Leonardo DiCaprio. The role of the hero who saves his lady love Rose DeWitt from a sinking ship in the middle of the freezing Atlantic Ocean made an A-lister out of the DiCaprio, a fact that Sisto admitted he is somewhat envious of.

Read More Clueless cast is UNRECOGNIZABLE as the movie celebrates 30th anniversary 'I was just insanely inspired by it and a little heartbroken when the role didn’t come my way,' Sisto told HuffPost Live of James Cameron's epic 1997 romance. Sisto, who was 21 when he tried out for the role, was moved by DiCaprio's performance and enjoyed the movie when it came out.

'I loved it,' Sisto said of Titanic. 'It was a huge thing at the time. What a great idea.

'It was the first script that I’d read where someone was actually going to make the movie. It was exciting to just be a part of the process. There was a full crew, full set and make-up and hair and wardrobe.

'I read with Kate as well as three other actresses. It was on a stage, a room that was supposed to be the boat. It was a pretty great experience, to be involved in something that had that kind of scope... James Cameron was trying to push the limits on things.

Of course it's none other than award winning actor Jeremy Sisto, 51, who played the role of Elton Tiscia in Clueles





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jeremy Sisto 90S Movie Heartthrob Tribeca Film Festival Clueless Rain Reign Titanic Alicia Silverstone Paul Rudd Elton Tiscia Clueless Cast Reunion Rain Reign World Premiere Felice Kakaletris Erika Burke Rossa Clueless Sequel Series Peacock Sequel Series Alicia Is There Enough With The Sequels Not To Touch This Classic James Cameron Leonardo Dicaprio A-Lister Envy Inspired Heartbroken Read With Kate Three Other Actresses On A Stage Room That Was Supposed To Be The Boat Full Crew Full Set Make-Up And Hair And Wardrobe Full Crew Full Set Make-Up And Hair And Wardrobe Full Crew Full Set Make-Up And Hair And Wardrobe Full Crew Full Set Make-Up And Hair And Wardrobe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Look Loved Up As They Make Red Carpet DebutThe unlikely pairing made a big impression on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Read more »

25 Iconic Kids' TV Shows From The 90s You May Have ForgottenGet ready for a serious hit of childhood nostalgia.

Read more »

The New £110 Casio Watch Every ‘90s Kid Will RecogniseThe Japanese watchmaker just revealed two new BABY-G watches

Read more »

The '90s updo is back and this £4 product makes it effortless to achieveThink Pamela Anderson and Rachel Green circa the '90s and '00s. The effortless yet glamorous up-do hairstyle is back for 2026 thanks to Kim Kardashian.

Read more »