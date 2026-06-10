Jeremy Strong Stars as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning Trailer

The Social Reckoning, a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, is set for release on October 9 and stars Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. Aaron Sorkin has returned to the franchise as both the writer and director after winning the Academy Award for the best adapted screenplay for The Social Network.

Jeremy Strong has made his first appearance as Mark Zuckerberg in the official trailer for The Social Reckoning . The Succession actor stars as the infamous Facebook founder as he takes over from Jesse Eisenberg who famously played the tech mogul in the celebrated 2010 movie, The Social Network .

And now, 16 years after the original, The Social Reckoning is set for release on October 9 and sees how Facebook's darkest secrets came to light. Also starring Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, the synopsis from Sony Pictures reads: A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files.

The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. In the trailer fans see Frances meet with the reporter Jeff as she tells him she wants to help Facebook, not hurt it.

Jeremy Strong has made his first appearance as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning as the official trailer was released on Wednesday. Also starring Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, The Social Reckoning is set for release on October 9 and sees how Facebook's darkest secrets came to light.

Then in a courtroom, we see Jeremy step into the role of Mark as he remains stony faced until he shouts: Enough. People around here understand that when I say no it is the end of the debate. Aaron Sorkin has returned to the franchise as both the writer and director after winning the Academy Award for the best adapted screenplay for The Social Network.

When the trailer premiered at CinemaCon earlier this year, Aaron explained why he needed to make a sequel to the 2010 drama. There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more, he said. Jesse Eisenberg played Mark in the original, and even earned an Oscar nomination for the impressive performance.

However, last year the actor said he has zero interest in being associated with Facebook or Meta. During an interview with BBC Radio 4 released, the filmmaker spoke out against the mogul while he was promoting his Oscar-nominated movie A Real Pain. I haven't been following his life trajectory, partly because I don't want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that, he explained in a clip shared online by the BBC.

The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. In a courtroom we see Jeremy step into the role of Mark as he remains stony faced until he shouts: Enough.

People around here understand that when I say no it is the end of the debate. Aaron Sorkin has returned to the franchise as both the writer and director after winning the Academy Award for the best adapted screenplay for The Social Network.

He continued: It's not like I played a great golfer or something and now I want people to think I'm a great golfer - it's like this guy that is doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened. I'm concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper, he added, after he was asked whether Meta's recent editorial decisions concerned him.

I don't think like about, Oh I played the guy in the movie. He continued: It's just I'm a human being and you read these things and these people have billions upon billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed. What are they doing with it? Oh, they're doing it to curry favor with people who's preaching hateful rhetoric, he said





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