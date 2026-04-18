Jeremy Vine Gutted as Former Strictly Partner Karen Hauer Axed in Major Dancer Shake-Up

Television presenter Jeremy Vine expresses deep disappointment over the BBC's decision to axe his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer, alongside other professional dancers. Vine believes the show is 'missing out' and suggests social media following may be a factor in the cull, impacting dancers like Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova while favoring those with larger online presences.

Jeremy Vine , the prominent television presenter, has expressed his profound disappointment upon learning of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer 's unexpected departure from the show. Vine, who participated in the popular dancing competition in both 2015 and again in 2017, voiced his belief that the BBC is making a significant misstep by undergoing such a substantial overhaul of its professional dancer lineup.

The recent wave of departures has seen a number of talented professionals, including Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez, confirm their exit from the esteemed program. This shake-up is particularly notable considering Karen Hauer's status as Strictly's longest-serving female dancer prior to her unceremonious dismissal. Vine emphasized Hauer's unwavering dedication to the show, remarking on her profound loyalty. He recalled their time together on the dance floor in 2015, where they were eliminated in week eight, securing ninth place. They later reunited for the 2017 Christmas special, showcasing their enduring connection. Vine candidly admitted his deep disappointment for Hauer, stating his immense affection for her and highlighting her exceptional professionalism, noting that even in her frustration, she has maintained a composed demeanor towards him. He reiterated his conviction that the BBC is overlooking valuable talent, especially given Karen's extended tenure as a leading female professional. Vine implored the show's creators to reconsider their decision regarding Hauer's involvement. Whispers from within the industry suggest that Strictly bosses are increasingly factoring in the social media presence of professional dancers, particularly their following on platforms like TikTok, when making decisions about who to cut. This strategic approach appears to be a concerted effort to capture the attention of a younger demographic. The alleged preference for dancers with a larger online footprint has reportedly come at the expense of those with a less significant digital presence. Illustrating this point, former professional Nadiya Bychkova, who boasts approximately 19,000 followers, has been let go, while Dianne Buswell, also 36, with a considerable following of 966,000, has retained her position. Karen Hauer's situation mirrors this trend, with her 9,000 followers contrasting sharply with newcomer Alexis's impressive 190,000 followers. Karen herself has described her exit as a 'stressful and emotional' experience, likening the upheaval to the inherent stresses of life, with her four dogs providing much-needed solace. Meanwhile, reports also indicate that Fleur East and Janette Manrara might be departing the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, It Takes Two. Insiders suggest that a significant revamp of the BBC Two weeknight program is underway, prompted by a series of controversies that have recently plagued the Strictly franchise. Janette Manrara, a former professional dancer who transitioned to hosting duties in 2021 after an eight-year stint on the main show, and pop star Fleur East, who joined the lineup in 2023 after reaching the final in the preceding year, are reportedly facing the possibility of being axed as executives push for a radical new direction. An industry source revealed to The Sun that the ongoing 'bloodbath' among the professionals is intended to signal a complete overhaul of the show, with no one feeling secure. The drive behind these changes is to usher in a fresh era, distancing the program from recent controversies. The priority, according to the source, is a clean slate by September. However, these departures do not necessarily signify the complete end of Janette and Fleur's involvement with the BBC, as other opportunities may arise for them elsewhere. The underlying sentiment is that bosses are seeking a comprehensive reset, addressing years of criticism and controversy surrounding the professional dancers. Furthermore, Neil Jones, who has had limited opportunities to dance with a celebrity partner, will also be without one this year, as will Nancy Xu. It is anticipated, however, that they may still feature in the ensemble group dance routines





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