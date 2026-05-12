Jerk Junction Opens in Leeds with Huge Queues

Jerk Junction, a popular street food chain, has opened at Trinity Leeds, following its success in Manchester and Liverpool. The menu includes flame-grilled jerk chicken, slow-cooked curry goat, and tender pepper steak.

Jerk Junction has opened at Trinity Leeds with huge queues greeted by the new launch. The menu includes flame-grilled jerk chicken, slow-cooked curry goat, and tender pepper steak.

The street food favourite comes to Leeds following success in Manchester and Liverpool. Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: ‘There’s been a lot of interest in the upcoming arrival of Jerk Junction since it was announced. Bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Trinity Kitchen. ’ Jake Shaffi, founder at Jerk Junction, said: ‘We’re all about good vibes and creating dishes that help bring people together.

’ Jake added: ‘The brand already holds a special place within the communities in Manchester and Liverpool – and we’re sure the people of Leeds will embrace it in the same way.





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