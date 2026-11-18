Dutch darts star Jermaine Wattimena defeats world number one Luke Littler 10-8 in a thrilling Grand Slam of Darts round of 16 match in Wolverhampton.

Dutch dartswoman Jermaine Wattimena secured a historic 10-8 victory over English star Luke Littler in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts, stunning the home crowd in Wolverhampton. The win eliminates the world number one from the tournament, halting Littler's bid for a third consecutive title after victories in 2024 and 2025. This milestone places Littler behind only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as players who have failed to achieve the rare feat of a three-peat in this prestigious event. The dramatic upset occurred on stage before a fiercely passionate audience that turned its allegiance from the local hero to the Dutch challenger.

Wattimena Dominates With Clinical Scoring Display

Wattimena established early control by taking a 3-2 lead before extending it significantly to reach a commanding 7-2 advantage against Littler. The Dutch player maintained his composure during the initial phases, showcasing superior scoring power that prevented the Englishman from mounting a serious early challenge. Although Littler fought back to narrow the score to 9-8, Wattimena sealed the match by hitting a critical 77 checkout on tops. This specific finish proved to be the defining moment of the contest, capping a performance defined by precision and mental resilience under pressure.

Also read Luke Littler stunned by Jermaine Wattimena in last 16 at Grand Slam of Darts as title defence ends

Crowd Embraces Dutch Champion in Wolverhampton

The reaction from the Wolverhampton audience was overwhelmingly positive toward Wattimena, with fans chanting his name enthusiastically despite him being an outsider to the UK darts scene. Wattimena acknowledged the unique nature of this support, noting that beating Littler on home soil naturally garners immense affection from the spectators. He reflected on the atmosphere, stating that winning against the crowd favorite ensures the audience loves you regardless of nationality. This shift in crowd sentiment highlights the entertainment value of his performance and the respect earned through a high-quality display of darts.

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Learning From Past Matchplay Defeats

The victory carried extra weight for Wattimena due to a previous painful experience against Littler during the Matchplay in 2025. At that earlier tournament, Wattimena also held a 7-2 lead but ultimately lost the match, a result that haunted his confidence. Recalling that specific moment when he was 7-2 up again, Wattimena noted that the previous defeat taught him valuable lessons about maintaining focus. He explicitly mentioned that Littler is a human and not a robot, a reminder that boosted his belief that he could overcome the Englishman on a TV stage. This psychological breakthrough allowed him to convert his lead into a significant career-defining win.

Post-Match Relaxation and Next Tournament Steps

Following the intense pressure of the Grand Slam stage, Wattimena outlined a plan for complete relaxation during his day off before the next round. He described his intentions to unwind by using a jacuzzi and swimming pool, emphasizing the need to stay calm and focused for future matches. The player compared this triumph to his earlier victory over Luke Humphries in the European Championship, asserting that the win against Littler was the larger achievement. Looking ahead, fans can watch the continuation of the Grand Slam of Darts, which runs from November 14 to November 22, as well as the World Darts Championship scheduled from December 11 to January 3, all broadcast live on Sky Sports.