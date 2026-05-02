Jerry Hall Arrives in Scotland for Celebrity Traitors Filming as Star-Studded Cast is Revealed

Hollywood legend Jerry Hall has landed in Scotland ahead of filming for the second series of Celebrity Traitors. The full cast list, including Maya Jama, Richard E. Grant, and Romesh Ranganathan, has been unveiled, promising a thrilling season of deception and intrigue.

Hollywood icon Jerry Hall has arrived in Scotland in preparation for filming the second series of the popular BBC show, Celebrity Traitors . This follows the highly anticipated reveal of the show's star-studded cast on Saturday morning, accompanied by a teasing trailer.

Hall, a renowned actress and model at 69 years old, joins a diverse group of celebrities including Love Island presenter Maya Jama, acclaimed actor Richard E. Grant, and celebrated comedian Romesh Ranganathan. The arrival of Jerry Hall in Inverness was met with heightened security, with bodyguards escorting her from a vehicle to a private black tent, signaling the commencement of production.

The second series of Celebrity Traitors boasts an impressive lineup of nineteen personalities, revealed in a playful trailer set within an airport arrivals area. The trailer showcased the iconic roundtable chalkboards displaying the names of the contestants, though with a humorous twist – several names were intentionally misspelled, mirroring the deceptive nature of the game.

Alongside Hall, Jama, Grant, and Ranganathan, the cast includes Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Ross Kemp, Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Joanna McNally, James Acaster, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, mathematician Hannah Fry, broadcaster Amol Rajan, Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh, prankster King Kenny, Industry’s Myha’la, Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft, and My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney. The BBC’s promotional material highlighted the eclectic mix of talent, ranging from award-winning performers to social media stars and beloved UK personalities, all poised to engage in a game of trust, betrayal, and hidden identities.

The anticipation for the new series is building, though viewers will have to wait until Autumn for its broadcast. Host Claudia Winkleman will once again guide the celebrities through the treacherous game, where they must determine who among them are the 'Traitors' secretly plotting to eliminate the 'Faithfuls'. Winkleman herself expressed her astonishment at the caliber of the cast, revealing she needed the names repeated to her due to disbelief.

The success of the first series, which saw comedian Alan Carr crowned as a winning Traitor, has clearly attracted a wealth of high-profile participants eager to test their skills of deception and deduction. The show’s format, which involves strategic alliances, psychological manipulation, and dramatic roundtable discussions, has captivated audiences and established Celebrity Traitors as a must-watch television event.

The misspelled names in the trailer are a clever nod to the show’s core mechanic of misdirection and the challenges of discerning truth from falsehood. The production team’s increased security measures surrounding Jerry Hall’s arrival underscore the show’s commitment to maintaining an element of mystery and intrigue





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Celebrity Traitors Jerry Hall Maya Jama Richard E. Grant Romesh Ranganathan BBC Ardross Castle Claudia Winkleman

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