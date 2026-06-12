Jerry Hall has spoken about her divorce from Rupert Murdoch, saying she hasn't seen him since their split and has no plans to live with a man again. The couple's six-year union ended abruptly in 2022 when Rupert sent her an email stating that he had 'sadly decided to call an end to our marriage'.

Jerry Hall reveals she hasn't seen Rupert Murdoch since their divorce, with no plans to live with a man again. The couple's six-year union ended abruptly in 2022 when Rupert sent her an email stating that he had 'sadly decided to call an end to our marriage'.

Speaking about the split to British Vogue, Jerry said that 'going through a divorce is always traumatic', adding that she doesn't want to live with a man again. Conversely, Jerry insisted that she holds no ill will towards her first husband Mick Jagger and that the pair are still friends. Jerry has four children with Sir Mick Jagger - daughters, Elizabeth and Georgia May, and sons, James and Gabriel - and their relationship is still friendly.

Jerry also revealed that she holds no ill will towards Rupert, despite their divorce being finalised. Jerry called on ex Mick, who sent his security consultant to disconnect 32 surveillance cameras that were still sending footage back to the headquarters of Murdoch's TV behemoth Fox in the Oxfordshire home she received in the divorce. Four months later, Jerry received a shock when newspaper's around the world printed photos of him on holiday in Barbados with new girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith.

Rupert proposed to Ann Lesley with an 11-carat diamond engagement ring said to be worth upward of $2.5 million, but they never made it down the aisle. Five months later, Rupert had a new girlfriend: 66-year-old retired Russian biologist Elena Zhukova, whom he quickly made his fifth wife. Jerry is happily single, and admitted she 'kind of can't be bothered' to date. She explained: 'I'm very, very happy.

I don't feel I'm missing anything. I like men's company but I don't actually think I'll ever want to live with one of them again.





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