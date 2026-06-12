Jerry Hall Reveals Unconventional Secrets to Her Youthful Appearance

Supermodel Jerry Hall shares her top tips for looking youthful, including drinking rosé daily and never getting Botox or fillers. She also spoke about her past loves and why she no longer wants to live with a man.

Jerry Hall , the 69-year-old supermodel and actress, has revealed her unconventional secrets to her youthful appearance in a spread for British Vogue . In the interview, Jerry shared her top tips for looking youthful, including drinking rosé daily, not cutting her hair, and never getting Botox or fillers.

She also confessed that she doesn't go to the gym and rarely uses sunscreen. Jerry's mantra for her hair is to never cut it short and have blue-grey hair, which she finds a 'hideous look.

' She believes that women should stand up for their rights to be old and look good, rather than conforming to societal expectations. Jerry also spoke about her past loves and why she no longer wants to live with a man. She was famously with Mick Jagger for 22 years until they divorced in 1999, and she has since been married to Rupert Murdoch for six years until their divorce in 2022.

Despite the ugly end to her marriage with Mick, Jerry has insisted that she holds no ill will towards him and that the pair are still friends. She has also revealed that she and Rupert Murdoch have not seen each other since their divorce. Jerry is now happily single and admitted that she 'kind of can't be bothered' to date, stating that she likes men's company but doesn't think she'll ever want to live with one of them again.

The supermodel looked sensational in a silk-knit skirt suit and cashmere sweater as she posed for a striking photoshoot to accompany the interview. Jerry's views may go against Hollywood's, but she proved that her tips work for her as she posed for snaps twirling around a pole and modelled a Celine knotted cape and jersey jumpsuit with a low-cut neckline.

For Jerry, it's all about being true to herself and not conforming to societal expectations, and she's proud to be a grandmother of three who still looks good in heels and a pole-twirling pose. Jerry's interview with British Vogue will be featured in their July issue on newsstands June 16.





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Jerry Hall British Vogue Youthful Appearance Supermodel Rosé Botox Fillers Mick Jagger Rupert Murdoch Past Loves Hollywood Societal Expectations

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