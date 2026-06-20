Jerry Hall's 70th Birthday Bash: Mick Jagger Invited as Family Takes Center Stage

For her 70th birthday, Jerry Hall is hosting a lavish garden party at her Oxfordshire estate, focusing on family and close friendships. The guest list includes ex-partner Mick Jagger and his fiancée, as well as the mother of her son, highlighting a mature, inclusive approach to her personal life. The celebration is notably free of a new romantic partner and deliberately excludes her ex-husband Rupert Murdoch and his family following a painful divorce.

Supermodel Jerry Hall is preparing to mark her 70th birthday with an extravagant garden party at her country estate near Henley, Oxfordshire. The celebration, set for July 4, will feature a marquee with a sprung dance floor and will be centered around family and close friends.

Hall, who turns 70 on July 2, has curated a guest list that highlights the deep and enduring bonds in her life, most notably with her former partner Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones frontman, his fiancée Melanie Hamrick, and their nine-year-old son Deveraux are expected to attend. They are frequently welcomed at Hall's home for Sunday lunch, underscoring a friendship that has lasted decades.

Hall was reportedly one of the first people Jagger confided in regarding his engagement to Hamrick, and she is said to have offered the ballet dancer advice on navigating life with the rock icon, comparing it to being the wife of an ambassador. Also on the guest list is Brazilian model and presenter Luciana Morad, the mother of Hall's son Lucas, 27.

The inclusion of Morad, with whom Jagger had a brief relationship that contributed to the end of Hall's long-term union with the musician, speaks to Hall's inclusive approach to her complex family dynamic. The celebration is designed to be family-friendly, scheduled from 2 to 6 pm with a late lunch to keep children content. Entertainment will include an Elvis impersonator, a tradition Hall started for her 67th birthday and enjoyed so much she wanted the younger grandchildren to experience it.

Notably, there will be no new romantic partner by her side. In a recent interview, Hall expressed contentment with her independence, stating, 'I sometimes see people and think, 'he's cute' but I kind of can't be bothered. I like men's company but I don't actually think I'll ever want to live with one of them again.

' One prominent figure who will be absent is her second ex-husband, media magnate Rupert Murdoch, along with his entire family. Their 2015-2016 marriage ended brutally in 2022 via a terse email from Murdoch, an experience Hall described as humiliating and hurtful. The sprawling Oxfordshire manor, the very site of her birthday fête, was part of the reported $250 million divorce settlement.

The dissolution of her marriage to Murdoch has left a lasting scar; sources confirm his name is rarely, if ever, mentioned in her presence. The breakup was accelerated by concerns from Murdoch's children, particularly Lachlan, regarding property deals that involved Hall's financial interests, creating familial pressure that Hall likened to a 'Romeo and Juliet' scenario, tearing the couple apart





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Jerry Hall Mick Jagger 70Th Birthday Rupert Murdoch Family Supermodel Celebration Divorce

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