Jerry Hall's Sensible 70th Birthday Bash and the Case of the Vanishing Meghan Markle Photos

Supermodel Jerry Hall plans a family-focused daytime celebration for her 70th birthday, while separately, photos of Meghan Markle with Netflix executives are mysteriously removed from public view, sparking speculation.

Supermodel Jerry Hall is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone, her 70th birthday in July. In a departure from the rock and roll era of her past, Hall is opting for a more subdued, yet still grand, daytime celebration at her expansive country estate near Henley.

The invitations for her upcoming party specify festivities will conclude at 6pm, signaling a shift from the wild nights of yesteryear and offering a stark contrast to the famously energetic, and perhaps a bit wild, days associated with her famous ex, Mick Jagger, who himself will be celebrating his 83rd birthday later that month. Hall's inclusive approach to her birthday guest list is notable, as she has extended invitations to all of Mick Jagger's children, acknowledging the eight offspring he has fathered with various partners throughout his life. This includes her own four children with Jagger—James, Lizzy, Georgia, and Gabriel—along with their respective partners and children. The younger generation of grandchildren, including ten-year-old Juni, four-year-old Eugene, and one-year-old Dean, are also expected. Further extending the family circle, invitations have also been sent to Lucas Jagger, Mick's son with Brazilian model Luciana Morad, whose conception was a pivotal moment that led to Jerry Hall ending her relationship with Jagger in 1999. Despite the tumultuous end to their romantic union, Hall and Jagger appear to be on amicable terms, a sentiment evidenced by their presence together at Jagger's Christmas party last year, alongside other family members. This reconciliation comes even after Jagger's insistence on annulling their Bali wedding ceremony from 1990, which Hall had found to be tactless. The guest list also includes Jade Jagger, Mick's daughter from his first marriage to Bianca. Jade's adult children, Assisi and Amba, and Jade's younger son Ray, are also invited. The news of Jade's daughter Assisi's partner, Alex Key, a 37-year-old who was reported missing and later found deceased in the sea off Bude, Cornwall, adds a somber note to the family's recent experiences. Hall's country home, a sprawling property boasting 11 bedrooms and three cottages nestled within 26 acres of grounds, provides ample space to accommodate her large and diverse family. This estate holds cherished memories, having hosted her son Gabriel's wedding in 2021. Jerry Hall's continued residence in Oxfordshire, where she recently switched on the Christmas lights in Henley-on-Thames and described the town as the prettiest place she has ever lived, suggests she has found a settled and peaceful life. While she is not publicly known to have a new romantic partner, she has found companionship in her spaniel, Spot. Earlier this year, Hall expressed her excitement for her upcoming birthday, stating, I'm having a very big birthday party in the summer – I'm excited about that. She also shared her joy in her role as a grandmother, remarking, I'm loving being a granny. It's the best. I've got three grandchildren and I'm teaching them how to garden – organic gardening! – and, you know, helping me with the chickens and having fun. I'm having a good time, I'm very lucky. In a separate unfolding situation, a curated set of photographs intended to showcase a positive relationship between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant has mysteriously vanished from public view. Initially released to media outlets via the Getty picture agency, the images were taken last Friday afternoon in California during an event celebrating the second season of the popular series Beef. These photos depicted Meghan in seemingly warm interactions with Sarandos, including shared laughter and a close embrace with Nicole Avant. However, by Tuesday, four of the five original pictures had been removed. The sudden disappearance has fueled speculation and generated a decidedly negative online reaction, with many describing the deleted images as cringeworthy and portraying Meghan as desperate to project an image of friendship with the powerful Hollywood couple, especially in light of reports suggesting Sarandos may have grown weary of the Sussexes. This incident bears a striking resemblance to the removal of photos of Prince Harry and Meghan attending Kris Jenner's birthday party on the eve of Remembrance Sunday last year, which also disappeared after a short period. Neither Netflix nor representatives for the Sussexes have offered an explanation for the quiet removal of these photographs. The sole remaining image is a group shot featuring Harry, Meghan, Sarandos, and Ms. Avant. Notably, all the images that featured Meghan in physical contact with the Netflix executives have been completely expunged. A spokesperson for Getty Images confirmed that the images were shot for Netflix and that the streaming service has requested their removal, thereby preventing further licensing. The disappearance of these images, particularly those highlighting physical closeness, has amplified existing narratives about the Sussexes' relationship with major media players and their attempts to maintain a public profile in Hollywood. The lack of transparency surrounding the removals further fuels these interpretations, leaving observers to speculate on the underlying reasons and the potential impact on the Sussexes' ongoing media ventures and public perception. The incident serves as a potent reminder of the delicate nature of celebrity image management and the swiftness with which public narratives can shift in the digital age. The strategic removal of these photographs, especially when contrasted with the initial public release, suggests a deliberate effort to control the visual narrative, leaving a vacuum that is quickly filled by conjecture and negative commentary





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