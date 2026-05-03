Jerry Hall Smokes as She Arrives for 'The Celebrity Traitors' Filming Alongside Maya Jama and Richard E Grant

American model and actress Jerry Hall, 69, was spotted having a cigarette in Inverness, Scotland, after arriving to film the second series of 'The Celebrity Traitors'. She joins a star-studded cast including Maya Jama, Richard E Grant, and many other well-known faces.

Jerry Hall , the iconic American model and actress, was seen enjoying a cigarette break in Inverness, Scotland, on Sunday, shortly after arriving to participate in the second series of the popular BBC show, 'The Celebrity Traitors '.

The 69-year-old, known for her glamorous style and past relationships with Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch, sported a purple fur jacket, black flared trousers, and beige boots, completing the look with large black sunglasses. Her arrival follows those of several other celebrities, including Coronation Street's Julie Hesmondhalgh, EastEnders' Ross Kemp, singer James Blunt, and comedian Joanne McNally, all heading to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands for filming.

The highly anticipated cast list for the second series was officially unveiled on Saturday with a quirky teaser trailer. Alongside Hall, the lineup includes a diverse range of personalities such as Richard E Grant, Bella Ramsey, Amol Rajan, Michael Sheen, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and comedians Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, and James Acaster.

The trailer, filmed in an airport arrivals area, playfully misspelled some of the celebrities' names – 'Rob Bucket', 'Miranda Heart', and 'Richardy Grant' – adding a humorous touch to the announcement. The BBC described the cast as an 'eclectic mix' of BAFTA and BRIT award winners, social media stars, and cherished actors, comedians, and presenters. The premise of the show involves the celebrities questioning each other's trustworthiness, banishing potential 'traitors', and attempting to uncover those plotting 'murder' in secret.

Jerry Hall's career began in the 1970s, establishing her as a prominent fashion icon. Beyond her modeling work, she has appeared in films like 'Batman' and has been a prominent figure in popular culture due to her high-profile relationships. Maya Jama, another star joining the cast, is a rising television presenter known for hosting 'Love Island' and her stylish appearance.

Richard E Grant, a beloved British actor celebrated for roles in 'Withnail & I' and 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', brings his charismatic personality to the show. The second series of 'The Celebrity Traitors' promises a compelling mix of personalities and strategic gameplay as the celebrities navigate a world of deception and intrigue within the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. The show is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who will guide the stars through the challenges and betrayals that lie ahead





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jerry Hall Celebrity Traitors Maya Jama Richard E Grant BBC Ardross Castle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrity Traitors Series Two Cast Revealed: Maya Jama and Jerry Hall Lead the StarsThe full lineup for the second series of BBC's *The Traitors* has been announced, featuring Maya Jama, Jerry Hall, Richard Grant, Romesh Ranganathan, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, and many more. The show returns to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands for another season of deception and betrayal.

Read more »

Celebrity Traitors series two cast list revealed with Hollywood icons and soap legendsBBC The Traitors Celebrity series 2 cast has been officially confirmed with 21 stars including Jerry Hall, Miranda Hart, Michael Sheen and Richard E Grant set to enter the castle in 2026.

Read more »

Jerry Hall Arrives in Scotland for Celebrity Traitors Filming as Star-Studded Cast is RevealedHollywood legend Jerry Hall has landed in Scotland ahead of filming for the second series of Celebrity Traitors. The full cast list, including Maya Jama, Richard E. Grant, and Romesh Ranganathan, has been unveiled, promising a thrilling season of deception and intrigue.

Read more »

The 'rare surviving' C19 Lancashire drill hall based on the design of a skating rinkThe hall was built prior to the 1871 Regulation of the Forces Act

Read more »

Jerry Hall suffers devasting blow as The Celebrity Traitors filming kicks offThe Celebrity Traitors series two is set to begin filming with 21 famous faces ready to find out their fate decided by host Claudia Winkleman

Read more »

Celebrity Traitors 'big dog' Jerry Hall dealt major blow as filming beginsThe BBC have confirmed the star-studded line-up for The Celebrity Traitors series two with Jerry Hall, Miranda Hart and Maya Jama confirmed to be taking part

Read more »