Jerry Seinfeld and Son Julian Spotted in the Hamptons, Comedian Discusses Porsche Collection

Jerry Seinfeld was seen enjoying a casual weekend outing with his son, Julian, in the Hamptons. The pair were photographed looking remarkably similar while strolling and driving in Seinfeld's vintage Porsche. The comedian also recently discussed his extensive car collection and his plans to pass it on to his children.

Jerry Seinfeld and his son, Julian Kal Seinfeld, were recently spotted enjoying a casual weekend outing in the Hamptons . The pair, looking remarkably alike, were photographed strolling through the area with their hands casually tucked into their pockets.

The 71-year-old comedian opted for a relaxed ensemble consisting of a baseball cap, sunglasses, a dark zip-up hoodie layered over a red T-shirt, distressed jeans, and sneakers. His 23-year-old son, a Duke University graduate, complemented his father’s style with a cozy black hoodie, wide-leg jeans, and burgundy red shoes. The duo later entered Seinfeld’s classic white Porsche, with the comedian taking the wheel for a leisurely drive with his son.

This public appearance comes shortly after Seinfeld addressed a previous incident involving perceived 'rude' behavior on a red carpet, and highlights a more low-key side of the typically high-profile comedian. Seinfeld, who shares three children with his wife, author Jessica Seinfeld, has been married since 1999. Their family also includes daughter Sascha Betty, 25, and son Shepherd Kellen, 20.

Beyond his family life, Seinfeld recently revealed a significant passion – a near obsession, as he described it – for collecting cars, particularly Porsches. He admitted to having an extensive collection, the exact number of which he couldn’t quantify, even after selling several vehicles. He expressed a deep emotional attachment to many of the cars, jokingly referring to his collecting habit as his only 'addiction.

' This admission offers a glimpse into the comedian’s personal interests, which he described as relatively limited, primarily consisting of watching baseball, driving cars, and practicing comedy. He even went so far as to state that much of life outside of these pursuits has been a 'huge disappointment,' a candid remark that prompted a playful response from the interviewer about his family’s potential objections.

During a recent interview with Air Mail, Seinfeld elaborated on his plans for his car collection, suggesting he intends to bequeath it to his children. He acknowledged the potential challenge for non-enthusiasts in managing such a large collection, but expressed a desire to retain ownership of the cars for as long as possible, even beyond his lifetime.

He playfully referenced a quote from Vietnam – 'Kill them all and let God sort them out' – to illustrate his confidence that his heirs would be able to handle the situation. Seinfeld emphasized the simple pleasure he derives from driving, stating that 'you could consider yourself lucky if you like driving a car.

' This latest sighting and the accompanying interview paint a picture of a devoted father and a passionate collector, offering a more personal perspective on the iconic comedian beyond his celebrated career in entertainment. The outing with his son showcases a relaxed and relatable side of Seinfeld, while his discussion of his car collection reveals a deep-seated enthusiasm and a unique approach to legacy planning





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