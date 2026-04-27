Jerry Seinfeld and Son Julian Spotted in the Hamptons, Discusses Porsche 'Addiction'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was seen enjoying a casual weekend outing with his son, Julian, in the Hamptons. The pair were photographed strolling and driving in one of Seinfeld's vintage Porsches, following the comedian's recent admission of a passionate, and extensive, car collection.

Jerry Seinfeld and his son, Julian Kal Seinfeld, were recently spotted enjoying a casual weekend outing in the Hamptons . The pair, looking remarkably alike, were photographed strolling through the area with their hands casually tucked into their pockets.

The 71-year-old comedian opted for a relaxed ensemble consisting of a baseball cap, sunglasses, a dark zip-up hoodie layered over a red T-shirt, distressed jeans, and sneakers. His 23-year-old son, a Duke University graduate, complemented his father’s style with a cozy black hoodie, wide-leg jeans, and burgundy red shoes. The duo later transitioned their outing to a joyride in one of Seinfeld’s prized vintage white Porsches, showcasing the comedian’s well-known passion for automobiles.

This public appearance follows a period where Seinfeld faced some scrutiny for perceived 'rude' behavior on a red carpet event earlier in the year, making this low-key father-son time a contrast to that public moment. Seinfeld, who shares three children with his wife, author Jessica Seinfeld, has openly discussed his extensive car collection, admitting it’s become something of an 'addiction.

' He confessed to Air Mail that he’s lost count of the number of Porsches he owns, stating the quantity is significant enough to raise eyebrows. Despite selling some vehicles, he remains deeply 'emotionally attached' to many in his collection. Beyond his automotive enthusiasm, Seinfeld revealed a surprisingly limited range of interests, citing baseball games, driving cars, and comedy as his primary passions.

He even went so far as to describe much of life outside these pursuits as a 'huge disappointment,' a candid remark that prompted a playful response from the interviewer about his family’s potential objections. Seinfeld acknowledged his wife and children would likely disagree, but remained unfazed about other aspects of life being merely 'OK.

' Looking ahead, Seinfeld has considered the future of his vast car collection, hinting at plans to bequeath it to his children – Sascha Betty, 25, Shepherd Kellen, 20, and Julian. He recognizes that managing such a large collection might be a challenge for those without a similar passion, but expressed confidence his heirs would find a way to handle it.

With a touch of dark humor, he even referenced a phrase from Vietnam, 'Kill them all and let God sort them out,' suggesting his family would ultimately be capable of resolving any logistical issues. Seinfeld’s overall sentiment underscores his deep appreciation for the simple pleasure of driving, stating, 'I think you could consider yourself lucky if you like driving a car.

' This weekend outing with his son serves as a reminder of the importance of shared experiences and the enduring bond between a father and his child, all while hinting at the legacy of a unique and extensive automotive collection





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Jerry Seinfeld and Son Julian Spotted in the Hamptons, Comedian Discusses Porsche CollectionJerry Seinfeld was seen enjoying a casual weekend outing with his son, Julian, in the Hamptons. The pair were photographed looking remarkably similar while strolling and driving in Seinfeld's vintage Porsche. The comedian also recently discussed his extensive car collection and his plans to pass it on to his children.

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