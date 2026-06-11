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Jerry Seinfeld Dismisses 'Free Palestine' Streamer After Knicks Win

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Jerry Seinfeld Dismisses 'Free Palestine' Streamer After Knicks Win
Jerry SeinfeldFree PalestineNBA Finals
📆6/11/2026 7:07 PM
📰DailyMailCeleb
20 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 32% · Publisher: 99%

Jerry Seinfeld was ambushed by a live streamer who tried to get him to say 'Free Palestine' after the Knicks' massive comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Seinfeld dismissed the streamer and the 'Free Palestine' movement, stating that it doesn't exist.

Jerry Seinfeld was ambushed by a live streamer who attempted to bait him into saying ' Free Palestine ' after a massive comeback New York Knicks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The 72-year-old comedian pulled no punches as he dismissed the Kick streamer named FinesseFave outside of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The clip did end up going viral on all social media platforms as commenters were divided about how Seinfeld handled the situation. Some users blasted the star for his response, while others were supportive of the longtime comedian

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Jerry Seinfeld Free Palestine NBA Finals Knicks Streamer Dismissal

 

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