Jerry Seinfeld Playfully Claims Friends Copied Seinfeld, Sparking Debate on TV Originality

Jerry Seinfeld jokingly suggested that Friends may have drawn inspiration from his sitcom Seinfeld during a recent comedy festival. The comparison highlights the similarities between the two iconic shows, both set in New York City and centered around groups of friends. Seinfeld's comments come as Friends cast members continue to earn millions in residuals, underscoring the enduring popularity of both series.

Jerry Seinfeld , the legendary comedian and star of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, recently sparked a playful debate about the origins of another beloved TV show, Friends .

During his appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles, the 72-year-old humorist suggested that Friends may have drawn inspiration from his own groundbreaking series. Seinfeld, who co-created and starred in the show about nothing, joked that NBC executives likely observed the success of Seinfeld and decided to replicate its format with a more conventionally attractive cast. This lighthearted jab came as Seinfeld engaged with the audience, asking them to guess his all-time favorite television show.

When someone shouted out Seinfeld, the comedian quipped, I am Seinfeld. Why would I watch Seinfeld? The comparison between the two shows is particularly interesting given their similar premises—both centered around groups of friends navigating life in New York City. Seinfeld premiered in 1989 and ran for nine seasons, while Friends debuted in 1994 and lasted for ten seasons.

Both shows achieved massive success, with Seinfeld's finale drawing a record-breaking 76.26 million viewers in the US. Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry, also became a cultural phenomenon, earning its cast an astonishing $20 million annually in residuals, as revealed by Kudrow. The enduring popularity of both shows is evident in their continued syndication and streaming success.

In 2021, Rolling Stone ranked Seinfeld as the third-best sitcom of all time, while Friends secured the 38th spot. The financial success of Friends is particularly noteworthy, with the cast's salaries skyrocketing from $22,500 per episode in the first season to $1 million per episode by the final seasons. The cast's unity in salary negotiations was a key factor in their collective success.

In 2021, they reunited for a one-off special on HBO Max, earning $2.5 million each for the nostalgic return. Kudrow reflected on the show's lasting impact, noting that after Matthew Perry's tragic passing in 2023, she revisited the series and truly appreciated its greatness for the first time. The debate over what makes a sitcom iconic—originality, cast chemistry, or enduring cultural relevance—continues to be a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike





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