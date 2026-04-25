Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Claims Summer House's West Wilson Previously Slid Into Her DMs

Angelina Pivarnick alleges West Wilson contacted her on social media before his relationship with Amanda Batula, adding fuel to the Summer House drama. The revelation comes amid controversy surrounding Wilson's new romance and his past with Ciara Miller.

Angelina Pivarnick , known for her role on Jersey Shore : Family Vacation, has publicly stated that Summer House 's West Wilson previously attempted to initiate contact with her via direct messages on social media.

This revelation surfaced during a TikTok interview with Adam Glyn, as Pivarnick prepares for the final season of her reality show. The timing of her statement is particularly noteworthy given Wilson's recent and controversial relationship with Amanda Batula, a fellow cast member on Summer House. This relationship has added layers of complexity due to Wilson's prior dating history with Ciara Miller, who was also Batula's close friend.

Pivarnick emphasized her ability to recognize certain personality types, referring to Wilson as a 'f***boy' and suggesting that Miller is better off without him. She clarified that she never responded to his advances or met with him, stating she was already in a relationship at the time and instinctively avoided any involvement. The situation is further complicated by the recent fallout from a leaked recording at the Summer House reunion, prompting an investigation by Bravo.

Batula and Wilson officially confirmed their relationship late last month through a joint statement on Instagram, acknowledging the online speculation and requesting privacy as they navigated the situation. They explained that their connection evolved from a long-standing friendship and that they needed time to process their feelings before publicly addressing it. The couple also expressed regret for any hurt their actions may have caused, particularly given the existing relationship dynamics within the cast.

The confirmation followed reports of them being seen kissing, initially shared by the gossip site DeuxMoi. Wilson's previous brief relationship with Ciara Miller, which ended in 2023, adds another layer of intrigue to the current situation. Ciara Miller has since spoken out about the relationship, expressing her disappointment and surprise, particularly regarding Batula's involvement. She acknowledged that men can be unpredictable but was most hurt by what she perceived as a betrayal from someone she considered a friend.

Miller described the public nature of the situation and its impact on the upcoming season of Summer House as a 'major mindf***.

' Meanwhile, Amanda Batula was previously married to Kyle Cooke, and they announced their separation in January. Cooke has also been in contact with Miller, adding yet another dimension to the unfolding drama. The entire situation highlights the intricate web of relationships and the challenges of navigating romance within the world of reality television, where personal lives are often played out in the public eye.

The revelation from Pivarnick adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught dynamic between Wilson, Batula, and Miller





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Angelina Pivarnick West Wilson Amanda Batula Summer House Jersey Shore Reality TV Dms Relationship Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shaun Murphy backs Kyren Wilson in row with snooker celebration policeShaun Murphy felt there was no malice from Kyren Wilson as he let out emotion following his win over Stan Moody, saying he is entitled to celebrate.

Read more »

Glossier, Summer Fridays and Phlur just nailed summer perfume from just £32Warm, milky perfumes are in for summer, with new skin‑scent launches from Glossier, Summer Fridays and Phlur starting from just £32.

Read more »

Luke Wilson and Girlfriend Kendall Yates Spotted on Casual LA WalkActor Luke Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, were seen enjoying a relaxed walk in Los Angeles, sparking continued interest in their age-gap relationship. The article details their outing, Wilson's past relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore, and his reflections on turning 50.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson RomanceA fiery confrontation at the Summer House reunion saw Ciara Miller unleash her anger on Amanda Batula after learning of her secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Leaked audio reveals a scathing exchange filled with accusations of betrayal and deliberate hurt.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson RomanceExplosive leaked audio reveals a fiery confrontation between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula at the Summer House reunion, stemming from Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Miller accuses Batula of deliberate betrayal and questions her motives, leading to a heated exchange and a Bravo investigation into the leak.

Read more »

Mark Allen munches sweets from crowd as he puts the bite on Kyren WilsonSnooker star accepted the offer from the audience after a brilliant break as he leads the 2024 champion 9-7 heading into decisive Saturday session

Read more »