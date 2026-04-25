Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Claims Summer House's West Wilson Slid Into Her DMs

Angelina Pivarnick alleges West Wilson attempted to contact her before his relationship with Amanda Batula, adding fuel to the Summer House drama.

Angelina Pivarnick , known for her role on Jersey Shore : Family Vacation, has publicly stated that West Wilson from Summer House previously attempted to initiate contact with her via direct messages on social media.

This revelation surfaced during a TikTok interview with Adam Glyn, as Pivarnick prepares for the final season of her reality show. Her comments come at a particularly sensitive time, given Wilson's recent and controversial relationship with Amanda Batula, a fellow Summer House cast member. The situation is further complicated by Wilson's prior dating history with Ciara Miller, who was also Batula's close friend.

Pivarnick described Wilson's approach as a typical 'f***boy' move and expressed her belief that Miller is better off without him. She emphasized that she never responded to his advances, stating he simply inquired if she was ever in the city, and she was already involved with someone else at the time. The timing of Pivarnick's disclosure adds another layer of drama to the already complex relationship dynamics within the Summer House cast.

Batula and Wilson recently confirmed their relationship following weeks of speculation, issuing a joint statement on Instagram explaining their need for privacy while navigating the situation. They acknowledged the complicated history and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality television show. The confirmation followed reports of the pair being seen kissing, initially shared by the gossip site DeuxMoi. Wilson's previous short-lived romance with Miller, who was a longtime friend of Batula, has fueled much of the controversy.

Miller herself has spoken out about the situation, expressing her disappointment and shock at Batula's involvement, particularly given their long-standing friendship. She stated that while she understands men can be unpredictable, she never expected this from Batula. This unfolding drama is playing out both on and off-screen, with the fallout expected to be a major storyline in the upcoming season of Summer House.

The revelation of Wilson's past attempts to connect with Pivarnick adds another dimension to his character and raises questions about his intentions. Meanwhile, Batula and Wilson are attempting to navigate the public backlash and maintain their relationship amidst the scrutiny. Kyle Cooke, Batula's ex-husband, has also been in communication with Miller, adding yet another layer of complexity to the situation.

The entire scenario highlights the intricate web of relationships and the potential for betrayal within the reality television world, and the public is keenly following every development. Daily Mail reached out to Wilson for comment but has not received a response





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Angelina Pivarnick West Wilson Summer House Jersey Shore Amanda Batula Ciara Miller Reality TV Dms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glossier, Summer Fridays and Phlur just nailed summer perfume from just £32Warm, milky perfumes are in for summer, with new skin‑scent launches from Glossier, Summer Fridays and Phlur starting from just £32.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson RomanceA fiery confrontation at the Summer House reunion saw Ciara Miller unleash her anger on Amanda Batula after learning of her secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Leaked audio reveals a scathing exchange filled with accusations of betrayal and deliberate hurt.

Read more »

Summer House Reunion Erupts: Ciara Miller Accuses Amanda Batula of Betrayal Over West Wilson RomanceExplosive leaked audio reveals a fiery confrontation between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula at the Summer House reunion, stemming from Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Miller accuses Batula of deliberate betrayal and questions her motives, leading to a heated exchange and a Bravo investigation into the leak.

Read more »

Bravo Launches Investigation into Leaked Summer House Reunion AudioBravo is investigating the source of a leaked audio recording from the Summer House season 10 reunion, which captured a heated confrontation between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula over Batula’s relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Andy Cohen has condemned the leak as 'disgusting' and 'illegal.'

Read more »

Bravo Launches Investigation into Summer House Reunion Audio LeakBravo is investigating the unauthorized release of audio from the Summer House season 10 reunion, which featured a heated confrontation between Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula over Batula’s secret relationship with Miller’s ex, West Wilson. Andy Cohen has condemned the leak as disrespectful and disgusting.

Read more »

Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Claims Summer House's West Wilson Previously Slid Into Her DMsAngelina Pivarnick alleges West Wilson contacted her on social media before his relationship with Amanda Batula, adding fuel to the Summer House drama. The revelation comes amid controversy surrounding Wilson's new romance and his past with Ciara Miller.

Read more »