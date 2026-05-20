Jersey Shore star Snooki opens up about post-breast implant pain and wanting a future procedure

Jersey Shore star Snooki has revealed that she had a painful experience after getting breast implants in 2016 and is currently considering a future procedure. She discussed her challenges with her chest weight and expressed insecurities about her appearance after having children.

Jersey Shore sensation Snooki has opened up about the immense pain she felt after getting breast implants in 2016. The mom of three described feeling a 'dump truck' weight on her chest, a 'hole in her nipple,' and 'guts coming out.

' Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, revealed that she wants to get a touch-up due to the weight and heaviness of her chest, calling it worth it and sharing that she had re-did hers. In an interview with Kristin Cavallari, she compared her chest weight to a bus sitting on her chest and agreed with Cavallari that it feels heavy





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plastic Surgery Cosmetic Surgery Breast Implants Pain Experience Chest Weight Insecurities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Widowed East Dunbartonshire mum's 'one step at a time' saved her after lossLorna, who was widowed in 2016, found joy in walking after realising she needed a hobby just for herself, while looking after two young sons.

Read more »

Alexander Rossi admits “It’s not often that you are happy with second place” after Indy 500 qualifyingThe 2016 Indy 500 winner was dethroned from winning pole by Alex Palou

Read more »

Gunners fans can grab 2025/26 adidas training jersey for under £8Arsenal are on the cusp of a historic Premier League title triumph, and fans can save nearly £40 on official club kit in the process – with the 2025/26 adidas training jersey available for just £7.31 via a TopCashback cashback deal for new members

Read more »

Lando Norris opens up on McLaren award that transformed his racing careerLando Norris has reflected on how winning the 2016 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award led to a simulator role that helped launch his long-term relationship with McLaren

Read more »