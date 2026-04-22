Jess Glynne and Alex Scott Shine at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott looked loved-up at the London premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', alongside stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, praising the sequel's wit and performances.

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott radiated affection as they graced the red carpet at the London premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2 ' on Wednesday evening.

The couple, who have been publicly together since 2023, shared intimate moments and posed for photographers at the event held in Leicester Square. Alex Scott, the 41-year-old presenter, made a striking statement in a vibrant red, sleeveless gown that accentuated her figure, flowing into a dramatic full-length skirt. She complemented her look with sleekly styled dark hair and a bold gold necklace.

Singer Jess Glynne, 36, opted for a chic and modern ensemble, pairing a black corset gown with a crisp white shirt and a classic black tie. Her long hair was neatly arranged in a low bun, and she accessorized with understated silver stud earrings. Their appearance together further fueled speculation about the strength of their relationship, drawing attention from both fans and the media.

The premiere wasn't solely focused on the celebrity couple; it also showcased the leading stars of the highly anticipated sequel. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci were all present, posing confidently for the cameras and generating excitement for the film's release.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' revisits the cutthroat world of high fashion, bringing back the original cast while introducing a fresh perspective. The plot reportedly centers around Miranda Priestly's struggles to adapt to the changing media landscape, particularly the decline of print publications, and her ongoing rivalry with Emily Charlton, now a powerful advertising executive. The film promises a blend of familiar dynamics and new challenges, exploring the complexities of the fashion industry in the modern era.

Filming took place in both New York and Milan, offering a visually stunning backdrop for the story. Early glimpses from behind the scenes have already captivated audiences, building anticipation for the film's arrival in theaters. The original 'Devil Wears Prada' remains a cultural phenomenon, largely due to Meryl Streep's iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestly. The sequel aims to recapture that magic while offering a contemporary take on the themes of ambition, power, and the price of success.

Initial reactions to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics who attended early screenings praising its sharp wit, compelling performances, and stunning visuals. Reviews circulating on social media describe the film as a 'biting media parody' and a 'phenomenal' sequel that exceeds expectations. The Hollywood Reporter's Alex Weprin noted the film's relevance to journalists, suggesting it will resonate with those familiar with the industry's pressures.

Variety's Jazz Tangcay enthusiastically declared it 'the perfect sequel,' highlighting the script's cleverness and the continued brilliance of the lead actors. The soundtrack, featuring a new song 'Runway' by Lady Gaga and Doechii, is also receiving accolades. The film also features cameos from Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Ciara, and Ashley Graham, adding to its star power.

While some scenes featuring Sydney Sweeney were ultimately cut, the final product appears to be a highly polished and engaging continuation of the beloved story. The premiere in London served as a glamorous launchpad for a film poised to become another cultural touchstone





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jess Glynne Alex Scott Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere Anne Hathaway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long Beach win “probably ranks top three” for Alex PalouThe four-time and reigning IndyCar champion becomes the 14th driver to win both the Indy 500 and the Grand Prix of Long Beach

Read more »

Gloucester man denies stalking Jess Phillips MPLee Owens, 47, is not allowed to contact Jess Phillips while he is on bail.

Read more »

Florida Executes Chadwick Scott Willacy for 1990 Murder of Neighbor Marlys SatherAfter more than three decades of legal appeals, 58-year-old Chadwick Scott Willacy has been executed in Florida for the 1990 robbery and murder of Marlys Sather.

Read more »

Paul Pogba explains why Scott McTominay has been so good since Man United exitManchester United sold Scott McTominay to Napoli, and their head coach, Antonio Conte, is now getting the best out of him, as he did with Paul Pogba at Juventus

Read more »

Man United make transfer checks on Alex Scott in bid to replace CasemiroManchester United are in the market for midfield additions this summer as they seek a replacement for outgoing veteran Casemiro and Bournemouth star Alex Scott is a man in demand

Read more »

Manchester United emerge as front-runners to sign Alex Scott amid Chelsea latestThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »