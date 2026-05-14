Jess Impiazzi and Sam Bird Welcome Son Freddie After Brave IVF Battle with Lupus

Former Ex On The Beach star Jess Impiazzi and Formula E driver Sam Bird have announced the birth of their first child, Freddie, after overcoming significant fertility challenges and a lupus diagnosis.

The world of celebrity news has been touched by a heartwarming announcement as Jess Impiazzi and her partner, the esteemed Formula E driver Sam Bird , have revealed the birth of their first child.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby boy, whom they have named Freddie Charlie James Bird, into their lives on a Tuesday afternoon at 2:35 pm. To share this joyous milestone, the pair posted a poignant black and white photograph of their newborn on Instagram, expressing their immense pride and the deep love they already feel for their son.

For Jess, a former star of Ex On The Beach, this arrival is the culmination of a journey marked by extraordinary resilience and emotional strength. The path to parenthood was fraught with obstacles for the 36-year-old television personality. In 2023, Jess was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic and systemic autoimmune disease that can cause significant inflammation and damage to various organs. Alongside this health battle, she faced a devastating medical revelation regarding her fertility.

She was diagnosed with a low ovarian reserve, a condition that led to fears of early menopause and the heartbreaking possibility that she might become infertile. Jess candidly shared that being told her chances of having biological children were slim felt as though the world had been pulled from under her, especially since she had always dreamed of starting a family. Determined to pursue her dream, Jess embarked on a challenging In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) journey.

She utilized her social media platform to document the grueling process, providing a raw look at the physical and emotional toll of fertility treatments. She revealed that her Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) level was 0.5, which is exceptionally low for a woman of 34. During one of her egg collection cycles, the medical team managed to retrieve only two eggs from her follicles. While this number would be considered minimal for most, for Jess, it was a victory.

She described the experience of egg collection as less scary than she had anticipated, though the waiting period to see if the eggs were viable remained an agonizing and exhausting ordeal. Throughout this period, the support of her partner, Sam Bird, was pivotal. While Jess had previously been in a relationship with Jermaine Pennant until 2023, she found love and stability with Sam shortly thereafter.

Despite the fact that they had been together for less than two years when they began focusing on their fertility journey, the couple was fully committed to the process. Jess also found great strength in the online community, noting how shocked she was by the number of people experiencing similar struggles. She described these individuals as warriors, emphasizing that sharing her story helped create a support system that made the draining process of IVF more bearable.

The birth of Freddie Charlie James Bird stands as a testament to the couple's perseverance and the advancements in modern reproductive medicine. By speaking openly about her struggles with lupus and low ovarian reserve, Jess has provided hope to countless others facing similar diagnoses. The couple has expressed their excitement to share more photographs and updates about their son as he grows.

Their story is a powerful reminder that even when the odds seem overwhelming and the medical prognosis is discouraging, hope and determination can lead to the most cherished of rewards





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