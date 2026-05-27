Jess Phillips Reveals She Threatened to Quit Over Peter Mandelson Scandal

Former minister Jess Phillips has revealed she threatened to quit on a number of occasions over the Peter Mandelson scandal before finally resigning this month. The senior Labour MP recently stood down as safeguarding minister with a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership.

Former minister Jess Phillips has revealed she threatened to quit on a number of occasions over the Peter Mandelson scandal before finally resigning this month.

The senior Labour MP recently stood down as safeguarding minister with a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership. Ms Phillips, an ally of rival leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, accused the Prime Minister of failing to be bold and criticised a lack of fight and drive. She has now revealed she had previously threatened to resign on a number of occasions over Lord Mandelson's controversial appointment as US ambassador.

Sir Keir was forced to sack the disgraced peer from the role in September last year over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Phillips, the Birmingham Yardley MP, told BBC Newsnight she was hurt and upset to learn of Lord Mandelson's initial appointment.

I had to decide whether me like shouting my mouth off to make myself feel better was the right thing to do, or if I could use that hurt anger to sweat the assets on violence against women and girls, to get basically half of what is written in the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy actually written into it.

Ms Phillips continued Never waste a crisis is always my mantra with regards to Violence against Women and Girls Strategies, but privately obviously I was horrified just like everybody else. She revealed she made demands to stay in her role, adding It's not really fair to say what me and Keir Starmer particularly spoke about.

But usually you speak to the people before him before you get to that point at the point that he is talking to you, he is saying OK, what do you need in regard to, in my case, violence against women and girls. But I have to say I think I was probably one of the only people who actually did that. The senior Labour MP recently stood down as safeguarding minister with a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership.

Earlier this week, Ms Phillips said she felt liberated since resigning from the Government. She also claimed there would be a change in Downing Street even if Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, doesn't succeed in his bid to return to Westminster. Mr Burnham is Labour's candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election and is hoping to win the House of Commons seat with a view to going on to challenge Sir Keir.

Speaking at the Hay Festival on Monday, Ms Phillips said I think even if Andy Burnham doesn't win in Makerfield there will be a change of the PM. I've never been to Wigan in my life, so I have absolutely no idea about the people there, so I shall go and find out. But, yes, I imagine Andy Burnham will win it, and I imagine then that the PM changes.

Scores of Labour MPs have called for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of an electoral hammering earlier this month across councils in England, Wales and Scotland. Mr Streeting quit as Health Secretary after losing confidence in Sir Keir's leadership and is expected to stand in any contest to replace the PM





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