Jess Wright Celebrates Rare Improvement in Son Presley’s Heart Condition

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright has revealed heartwarming news about her three-year-old son Presley, whose congenital heart condition has unexpectedly improved after two years of check-ups. Doctors have reported a rare reduction in the severity of his bicuspid aortic valve, offering a beacon of hope for the family.

Jess Wright has shared incredibly uplifting news regarding her three-year-old son, Presley, revealing that his congenital heart condition , bicuspid aortic valve , has shown a rare and significant improvement.

After two years of regular and often agonizing check-ups, doctors have reported a reduction in the severity of Presley’s condition – a development described as ‘really, really rare’ and one that doesn’t occur frequently. The emotional announcement was made during a recording of Wright’s podcast, ‘Wright At Home,’ alongside her mother, Carol Wright, and sister, Natalya Wright.

Jess openly discussed the immense emotional toll the uncertainty surrounding Presley’s health has taken on the family, admitting to holding back tears during and after each check-up, fearing the possibility of unfavorable results. The family had initially noticed something was amiss when Presley experienced symptoms resembling a typical chest infection, leading to a routine appointment that uncovered a heart murmur.

Further testing confirmed the diagnosis of bicuspid aortic valve, a condition affecting approximately one percent of the population, where the heart valve has only two leaflets instead of the usual three. Despite the positive news, Jess emphasized that the family remains cautiously optimistic, understanding that Presley’s condition requires ongoing monitoring. While the improvement is a remarkable step forward, they are aware that his heart’s stability is not guaranteed and that he may eventually require open-heart surgery.

Currently, Presley’s heart is functioning within acceptable parameters, but the family is mindful of the threshold at which surgical intervention would become necessary. Jess expressed gratitude for Presley’s resilience and active lifestyle, noting that he continues to be a remarkably energetic child, leading her mother, Carol, to playfully suggest he could one day run a marathon.

The initial diagnosis in August 2024 had been devastating for Jess, who described the news as ‘physically hurting [her] soul’ and anticipating the need for multiple surgeries throughout Presley’s life. She and her husband, William Lee-Kemp, spent months processing the information privately before deciding to share their story publicly, hoping to raise awareness and connect with other families navigating similar challenges.

The couple, who married in Majorca in 2021 after meeting in 2019, wanted to create a supportive community and demonstrate that they were not alone in their journey. Jess’s vulnerability in sharing her family’s experience has resonated with many, highlighting the emotional complexities of raising a child with a chronic health condition.

The initial prognosis had been particularly difficult to accept, with doctors suggesting Presley might need his first surgery before the age of ten – a timeframe that felt incredibly premature to Jess and William. The uncertainty of when the condition might worsen and necessitate surgery continues to be a source of anxiety, but the recent positive update has provided a much-needed glimmer of hope.

The family’s story underscores the importance of early detection and ongoing medical care for congenital heart conditions. The full episode of ‘Wright At Home’ featuring this heartfelt discussion will be released on April 28, offering listeners a more in-depth look into Jess’s journey and the family’s unwavering love and support for Presley.

The news serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of children facing medical challenges, and the importance of cherishing every moment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jess Wright Presley Wright Heart Condition Bicuspid Aortic Valve Congenital Heart Defect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Connor McCafferyWNBA star Caitlin Clark took a break from preseason preparations to celebrate her three-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The couple, who met while attending the University of Iowa, continue to support each other as they navigate their respective professional careers. Clark is preparing for her third WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, focusing on recovery and smart training after a previous injury.

Read more »

North Somerset Agricultural Festival to take placeOrganisers say the festival celebrates rural traditions and 'connects locals to the countryside'.

Read more »

Glenarm Castle Tulip Festival Celebrates 20 Years with Bluey AppearanceGlenarm Castle's annual tulip festival returns this May Bank Holiday Weekend with vibrant displays, live music, family entertainment, and a special meet and greet with Bluey from the popular children's TV show. The festival offers a range of activities including carnival rides, a Mini Land Rover Experience, craft stalls, and local food and drink.

Read more »

Wright Fears Havertz Injury, Merino's Return Could Solve Arsenal's Striking IssueIan Wright expresses concern over Kai Havertz's injury sustained during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle and suggests Mikel Merino's return could be crucial for Arsenal's attack, especially with potential absence of Havertz for the Champions League semi-final.

Read more »

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Travel Restrictions Due to Past Drug Charge and Celebrates Sobriety MilestoneMachine Gun Kelly discusses his inability to use TSA PreCheck due to a past drug possession charge and reflects on his journey to sobriety. The rapper also shares insights into his role as a father to his daughters, Saga and Casie.

Read more »

BMW celebrate 25 years of Mini production in Oxford and SwindonBMW celebrates its 25th anniversary of producing the modern Mini in Swindon and Oxford.

Read more »