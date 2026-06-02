Jess Wright's Family Holiday in Orlando Comes After 'Bikini-Gate' Controversy

Jess Wright is enjoying a luxury family trip to Orlando's Evermore Resort following a major backlash over her critical comments about thong bikinis. The former TOWIE star and her family faced widespread criticism for a podcast discussion where they called the swimwear style 'degrading.' After apologizing, Wright now appears to be focusing on private vacation time, ditching the controversial swimwear for full-coverage suits.

Jess Wright , the former star of The Only Way Is Essex, is currently enjoying a lavish family holiday in Orlando, Florida, staying at the exclusive Evermore Orlando Resort.

The accommodation, which costs £2,200 per night, features a private pool, an indoor slide, an open floor plan, and a spacious gourmet kitchen. The trip began at Walt Disney World Resort before the family relocated to their upscale rental. Wright shared several photos from their time at the resort, showing herself with her husband William Kemp and their son Presley playing in the pool.

In her social media caption, she praised the property, stating it was one of the most incredible places she has ever visited and that the memories made there were endless. She also noted how the house brought the family together, mentioning how happy Presley, as well as her parents, were during their stay. The post, which included a partnership hashtag for the resort, served as a stark contrast to the controversy that surrounded her just months earlier.

Despite the serene family setting, the vacation follows a period of significant public backlash for Wright, her mother Carol, and her sister Natalya. The family, who host the Wright At Home podcast, faced widespread criticism after a March episode featured a conversation about women's swimwear. In the now-deleted clip, the three women labeled thong bikinis as 'gross' and 'degrading,' arguing that such styles leave too little to the imagination.

Jess relayed her husband Will's negative opinion, quoting him as saying he could not understand why anyone would find the look attractive and that women should 'put it away.

' Carol added that her own husband, Mark Wright Sr., also found thong bikinis 'unsexy' after observing tourists wearing them. The remarks ignited a firestorm on social media, particularly on TikTok, where users accused the family of body-shaming and promoting outdated views on women's clothing.

Many responded by posting their own photos in thong bikinis with captions like 'Jess, I do not dress for your husband,' while others shared throwback images of Jess herself wearing similar styles in the past, highlighting a perceived hypocrisy. Although the clip was removed from the podcast's Instagram page, it had already been widely circulated, leading to a sustained wave of criticism.

Days after the clip went viral, the trio issued a public apology, acknowledging that their judgment was wrong, taking full accountability, and promising to do better in the future. However, the incident left a lasting impact, with the conversation dominating their social media presence for weeks. The current holiday, therefore, represents a return to a more private, family-focused chapter for Wright, who appears to be deliberately avoiding swimwear controversies by opting for full-coverage suits this time.

The elaborate resort, with its amenities and emphasis on family bonding, seems to provide a welcome escape from the recent public scrutiny. Yet the shadow of 'bikini-gate' remains a key part of her recent public narrative, illustrating how personal opinions expressed on a family podcast can rapidly escalate into a major reputational crisis in the age of social media.

The episode also underscored the tension between individual expression in fashion and the judgment often faced from public figures, especially within communities that have a strong female viewership. For Wright, whose career has been built on reality television and social media influence, the incident served as a stark reminder of the consequences that can follow perceived missteps in the court of public opinion





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Jess Wright Wright At Home Podcast Thong Bikini Controversy Orlando Vacation Evermore Resort TOWIE Family Holiday Social Media Backlash Body Shaming Apology

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