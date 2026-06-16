Jess Wright's Son Presley Left 'Traumatised' After Bouncy Castle Accident

Jess Wright has revealed her son Presley, four, has been left 'traumatised' after he was 'catapulted off a bouncy castle' at a friend's birthday party. The TOWIE star spoke about the 'freak accident', calling it the 'scariest day of my life' in an interview on This Morning on Tuesday.

Jess Wright has revealed her son Presley , four, has been left 'traumatised' after he was 'catapulted off a bouncy castle' at a friend's birthday party.

The TOWIE star spoke about the 'freak accident', calling it the 'scariest day of my life' in an interview on This Morning on Tuesday. Jess explained how her son's congenital heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve made her fear the worst when the accident occurred at a child's birthday party. The mum of one gave an update on Presley's condition, explaining: 'He's good, he's absolutely fine. He's slightly traumatised by it, but he's fine.

Yeah, they bounce back as you know.

' Recalling the incident to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Jess said: 'He was at a lovely kid's party... It was just a real shame what happened, it couldn't have been foreseen. Something extremely out of the blue, you wouldn't expect it to ever happen.

' 'We were coming towards the end of the party and I told him to go and play and somehow he got pinged off the bouncy castle,' she said. 'He then flew into the air and landed about three metres away on the floor.

' Jess Wright has revealed her son Presley, four, has been left 'traumatised' after he was 'catapulted off a bouncy castle' at a birthday party The TOWIE star spoke about the 'freak accident', calling it the 'the scariest day of my life' in an interview on This Morning on Tuesday Jess described the 'worst part' as hearing the sound of her son hitting the ground, explaining: 'We heard this noise and everyone in the hall just gasped. It's not a very big hall either, but you could hear the noise was just so severe.

I looked over, I literally glanced, and it was him.

' The star explained that Presley was in a position that affected his ability to breathe. 'I screamed





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