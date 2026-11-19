Former De La Salle College student Jesse Doree will be sentenced in Melbourne Magistrates' Court for drug trafficking, avoiding a longer County Court term after admitting to dealing cocaine and ketamine.

Jesse Doree, a 28-year-old former student of De La Salle College, will face sentencing in the lower court system for drug trafficking charges, effectively avoiding a potential extended prison term that could have resulted from a County Court trial. The Magistrates' Court ruled that the case would remain in its jurisdiction after Doree indicated an intention to plead guilty to dealing cocaine and ketamine on a single day. This procedural decision means Doree will avoid the stricter sentencing parameters of the higher court.

Jesse Doree Legal Strategy and Court Venue

Jesse Doree successfully argued for summary jurisdiction, a legal mechanism that allows certain offenses to be heard and finalized in the Magistrates' Court rather than escalated to the County Court. His lawyer, Martin Amad, stated that his client would enter a plea of guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, ensuring the matter would not be contested. By pleading guilty to the specific timeframe of the alleged offenses, Doree significantly reduced the severity of the potential charges, keeping the legal proceedings within the lower court's authority.

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The distinction between the two court systems is critical for defendants in drug cases, as the County Court generally imposes lengthier jail terms for similar offenses. Doree, who has been held on remand since his arrest on July 20, will officially enter these guilty pleas during a pre-sentence hearing scheduled for December 7. The Magistrate, James Fitzgerald, acknowledged that the charges were serious but agreed that the nature of the plea warranted resolution in the Magistrates' Court. Doree appeared in court on Thursday wearing a grey prison tracksuit with a shaved head, while his family and partner were notably absent from the brief hearing.

Details of Brighton East Drug Raid and Seizures

Police initiated the investigation into Jesse Doree following a month-long covert operation targeting alleged illicit substance distribution in the Brighton East area. The operation culminated in an early morning raid on July 20 at a unit owned by Doree's partner, Romy Hill, who was also arrested and subsequently released pending further investigation. Detective Senior Constable Jack Wills, the lead investigator, reported that officers gained peaceful entry to the property around 5am to execute the search warrant.

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During the search of the North Road property, police discovered significant quantities of controlled substances hidden throughout the residence, including within the kitchen range hood and a pantry cupboard. The seizure included 198 grams of cocaine and 131 grams of ketamine, alongside prescription medications such as Valium and Diazepam, as well as Endone. Authorities also confiscated $43,000 in cash, which they alleged to be proceeds of crime, and two mobile phones used in the alleged distribution network.

Police Evidence and Financial Trails

Forensic analysis of the digital evidence recovered by police provided a detailed account of the alleged trafficking operation. Detective Wills testified that one of the seized phones was clean, while the second contained extensive records of drug deals. The device reportedly held videos of cocaine, along with notes and screenshots detailing alleged debts owed to Doree, with specific amounts listed as $35,000 and $42,000. Investigators also uncovered a list of names associated with these debts and a Google Maps screenshot showing instructions for a third party to collect payments on Doree's behalf.

The estimated street value of the seized cocaine was calculated at $100,000, underscoring the commercial scale of the alleged activity. Doree told police he sourced his own prescription medication because he did not trust doctors, a statement that was recorded during his interview. During the court hearing, multiple charges, including trafficking a commercial quantity of cocaine, were withdrawn. Two fraud charges, which the defense argued were unrelated to the drug raid and would have required County Court proceedings due to their value, were also dismissed.

Jesse Doree Criminal History and Future Proceedings

Jesse Doree has a documented history with the justice system, including prior findings of guilt for trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine, negligently dealing with proceeds of crime, and weapon possession. These earlier offenses were handled two years ago at Moorabbin Magistrates' Court, where he received an adjourned undertaking without conviction. However, the current charges represent a more significant legal challenge, as Doree has now admitted to trafficking the aforementioned substances on a single day, a period identified by the prosecution as the timeframe for the alleged offenses.

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Despite the serious nature of the charges, the court accepted that the matter could be finalized in the Magistrates' Court given the single-day scope of the admissions. Doree is also expected to plead guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing Diazepam and Endone. The next critical step in the legal process is the pre-sentence hearing on December 7, where the formal guilty pleas will be entered into the court record. The outcome of this hearing will determine the final sentencing for Doree, who has been in custody for several months awaiting this resolution.