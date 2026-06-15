Jesse Lingard's Grandfather Dies Before End of Child Sex Abuse Retrial

Kenneth Lingard, 87, died on June 10 while awaiting retrial on 15 child sex abuse charges. The former gymnastics coach and grandfather of footballer Jesse Lingard had denied all allegations. His death in Liverpool Crown Court ends criminal proceedings that stemmed from claims he sexually abused a girl from age five. Jesse Lingard testified in his grandfather's defense, denying knowledge of any abuse. The case was set for retrial after a previous jury failed to reach verdicts on most counts.

Kenneth Lingard , the grandfather of professional footballer Jesse Lingard , has died before the conclusion of legal proceedings concerning multiple child sex abuse allegations. The 87-year-old was awaiting a retrial on 15 charges following a previous trial where the jury was unable to reach verdicts on most counts, though he was cleared of two counts of indecent assault.

His death on June 10 was confirmed in Liverpool Crown Court, effectively terminating the criminal case against him. The allegations centered on the sexual abuse of a girl over several years, starting when she was five years old. The prosecuting barrister, Benjamin Aina KC, formally notified the court of the death, presenting a death certificate. Judge Katherine Pierpoint indicated that with the defendant's death, the indictments no longer had any legal effect unless further evidence was shown.

The original trial had taken place last year, and the retrial had been scheduled for May but was postponed until the following year after Lingard was admitted to the hospital. The case gained public attention partly due to the involvement of Jesse Lingard, a former Manchester United and England footballer, who testified in his grandfather's defense. He had traveled from South Korea, where he was playing for FC Seoul, to appear in court.

Lingard, now with Brazilian club Corinthians, denied any knowledge of the alleged abuse, stating he would have severed ties with his grandfather years earlier had he known. He described his grandfather as a former gymnastics coach and powerlifter and maintained that the assaults 'never happened.

' The allegations were first reported to police in November 2022 by the complainant, following the broadcast of a documentary in which Jesse Lingard spoke positively about his grandfather's influence on his career. After the documentary aired, the woman messaged Lingard, accusing his grandfather of molestation and sexual abuse.

The case highlights the intersection of celebrity, family loyalty, and serious historical allegations, leaving the alleged victim without a criminal resolution despite the detailed accusations that led to a trial and a planned retrial





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Jesse Lingard Kenneth Lingard Child Sex Abuse Retrial Liverpool Crown Court Death Allegations Footballer Gymnastics Coach

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