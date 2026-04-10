Jesse Wood Expecting Baby with Gemma Gregory Amid Financial Struggles

Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, and Made In Chelsea star Gemma Gregory are expecting a baby. This announcement follows Jesse's revelations about his financial difficulties after his divorce from Fearne Cotton, as he struggles to make ends meet and faces significant debt.

Jesse Wood , son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood , is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Made In Chelsea star Gemma Gregory , just 16 months after his split from Fearne Cotton . The couple announced the news on Instagram, with Gemma showcasing her baby bump in a crop top. This announcement comes as a surprise to many, considering Jesse's recent revelations about his financial struggles following his divorce from Fearne.

Jesse, 49, revealed he's living on barely £1,000 a month and is struggling to find work. Company accounts further paint a picture of financial hardship, with his business, Rekognition Sound Limited, deeply in debt.\Jesse's financial situation was made public when he appeared in court for a speeding charge. He disclosed that he was living off savings and actively seeking employment. His business, of which he is the sole director, has a bank balance of just over £10,000 while owing over £110,000 to creditors, including significant bank loans. His former marital home is solely in Fearne's name, meaning he has no legal claim to the property. He has previously worked as a guitarist and had roles in other music-related ventures. However, unlike his father, who has a considerable fortune, Jesse's business endeavors have faced setbacks, including standing down as director of certain partnerships. He was handed a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay fines after his vehicle was clocked driving over the speed limit. His recent tax return showed an annual income of approximately £14,000.\Jesse's baby news marks a new chapter in his personal life. He previously shared two children with Fearne Cotton and two with his first wife, Katherine 'Tilly' Boone. While Jesse revealed his exciting news, Fearne also shared a personal update, showcasing her new hair style. Jesse's past relationships, financial woes, and the latest addition to his family provide a complex narrative of his life following his divorce from Fearne Cotton. Gemma Gregory, the Made In Chelsea star, also has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship. The news highlights the contrast between his humble financial circumstances and the vast wealth of his father, Ronnie Wood, who boasts a £100 million net worth





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