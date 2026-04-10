Jesse Wood Expecting Baby with Gemma Gregory Amid Financial Struggles

Jesse Wood, son of Ronnie Wood, and Made In Chelsea star Gemma Gregory announce they are expecting a baby, revealed amid financial struggles and after his divorce from Fearne Cotton.

Jesse Wood , son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood , is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Made In Chelsea star Gemma Gregory . The couple announced the news via Instagram, with Gemma showcasing her baby bump. This announcement comes 16 months after Jesse's split from Fearne Cotton . Jesse, 49, and Gemma, 40, are expanding their family, as Gemma already has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Jesse also has two children with Fearne Cotton and two children from his first marriage to Tilly Wood. This news may come as a surprise to fans, particularly given Jesse's recent revelations about his financial struggles amid his divorce from Fearne. During a court appearance related to a speeding charge in January, Jesse openly discussed his financial difficulties. He disclosed that he was living on a mere £1,000 a month and facing challenges in securing employment since the breakdown of his marriage to Fearne. His company, Rekognition Sound Limited, is also reportedly in financial trouble, with significant debts and limited funds in its bank accounts. Accounts show the company is deeply in the red, with mounting debts. Jesse's financial situation appears to be in contrast to his famous rock-and-roll lineage. His former marital home in Richmond, south-west London, is solely in Fearne’s name. Jesse pursued a career in music, following in his father’s footsteps as a guitarist. He has been involved with various bands and projects over the years. However, his business ventures have encountered difficulties, unlike his father, Ronnie Wood, who has a net worth of £100 million. Jesse's financial plight was revealed during a court appearance where he faced a potential driving ban. His recent tax return indicated a very low annual income, around £14,000. He received a six-month driving ban and was fined. This news emerges as Jesse embarks on a new chapter in his personal life, moving on from his marriage to radio DJ Fearne. Fearne has also been keeping busy as she shared a personal update, albeit less dramatic, as she showed off her new lighter blonde locks. Jesse has since shared his baby news with the public. Gemma shared a picture captioned 'Incoming' showcasing her baby bump. Jesse went public with reality star Gemma last April, when she posted a sun-soaked photo of Jesse, captioned: 'Bloody love this one.' Insiders said at the time that their relationship progressed quickly following the shock collapse of Jesse's decade-long marriage in December 2024, followed by Fearne's new relationship with Elliot Hegarty, a television director ten years her senior





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