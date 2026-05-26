Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette at the American Music Awards

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette made their red carpet debut at the 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Draper confirmed she is single and dating around after her divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura. Brunette expressed she is having fun and feeling grateful for their connection.

Jessi Draper isn't ruling out a friendship with Marciano Brunette after previously expressing regret over their emotional affair. Draper and Brunette attended the American Music Awards together in Las Vegas, where Draper confirmed she is single and dating around after her divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura.

Brunette also expressed that she is having fun and feeling grateful for their connection. Draper recently spoke about the emotional affair, saying it was a huge mistake and something she deeply regrets, but is also open to exploring a friendship with Brunette. After her divorce filing, Ngatikaura released a statement stating he would prioritize his children and handle the next chapter with kindness and respect. Draper and Ngatikaura were married for five years and share two children together.

Brunette is also a father to a 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship





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Jessi Draper Marciano Brunette American Music Awards Divorce Single Life Friendship

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