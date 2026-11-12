Jessi Holman Recalls Alex Pretti Shooting That Killed VA Nurse in Minneapolis

Minneapolis resident Jessi Holman details her encounter with federal agents and the tragic death of Alex Pretti, who shielded her during an ICE operation on January 24.

Minneapolis resident Jessi Holman has publicly identified herself as the woman at the center of the January 24 confrontation with federal agents that resulted in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. Holman stated she was among the first individuals on Nicollet Avenue during Operation Metro Surge, a targeted immigration enforcement action conducted by Customs and Border Protection officers.

The Core Incident and Holman's Account

Holman described a chaotic scene where federal agents yelled at protesters to move to the west side of the avenue. She claimed that as she complied, an agent began using hostile language and physically shoved her toward a snowbank. Holman reported feeling a burning sensation from being sprayed with a chemical agent and losing her vision before being pulled in multiple directions. During this struggle, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse with the Department of Veterans Affairs, stepped between Holman and the officer to protect her.

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Holman recalled hearing the first gunshot while still on the ground. When she opened her eyes, she saw Pretti's knees falling to the pavement. She noted hearing subsequent shots and screaming for help, urging bystanders to call emergency services immediately after realizing the severity of the situation.

Conflicting Narratives and Official Claims

Department of Homeland Security officials asserted that Pretti approached the officers with a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun. These claims were supported by former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who alleged Pretti was brandishing a weapon and attacking officers. Noem served in that position until her removal in March.

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However, bystander videos captured by witnesses appeared to show Pretti holding a cellphone rather than a firearm. Stephen Miller, currently the White House chief of staff, initially labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist and a would-be assassin who attempted to murder law enforcement. Miller later suggested that federal agents may not have been following proper protocol during the incident.

Legal Context and Investigation Details

Pretti possessed a valid permit to carry a handgun in Minnesota, where state law does not require concealed carry. Footage seemed to depict an officer removing the gun from Pretti's waistband moments before he was shot. Holman provided detailed witness statements to the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regarding the events.

Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who retired in March, claimed Pretti was at the scene with the intent to cause maximum damage to law enforcement. This narrative contrasts sharply with Holman's account of Pretti acting as a protector during an aggressive enforcement operation.

Public Reaction and Political Fallout

President Donald Trump initially denied describing Pretti as an assassin when questioned by reporters in late January. However, he later characterized Pretti as an agitator and possibly an insurrectionist on Truth Social after video emerged of Pretti kicking out a vehicle taillight a week prior to the shooting. These comments fueled ongoing debates about the nature of the protest and the federal response.

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Pretti's mother, Susan Pretti, criticized the federal government for slandering her son's memory to cover up the shooting. She held a press conference on October 27 to express her grief and anger over the official narratives. Holman also wrote a letter to Pretti's parents, Michael and Susan, expressing gratitude for raising such a courageous individual who sacrificed his life for a stranger.

Impact on Community and Survivor's Guilt

Holman admitted to experiencing significant survivor's guilt, feeling responsible for provoking the confrontation that led to Pretti's death. She acknowledged that while she knew this feeling was not factually correct, the emotional impact was profound. The incident occurred less than one month after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7, adding to the tension in Minneapolis.

Holman stated that Pretti's death did not fully hit her until she returned home and collapsed in front of her door. She continues to honor his memory by remaining active in her community, describing Pretti as selfless and brave. His actions, according to Holman, demonstrated the best of human compassion and solidarity in the face of federal authority.