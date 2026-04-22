Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Enjoy Romantic Date Night with Son Hayes

Actress Jessica Alba, 44, and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, were seen on a date night in Los Angeles with Alba's son, Hayes. The couple displayed affection while dining at Avra in Beverly Hills, following Alba's recent divorce from Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba , 44, was spotted enjoying a romantic date night with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez , 33, in Los Angeles on Saturday. The pair, both sporting stylish black leather motorcycle jackets, were seen sharing a kiss and affectionate hugs after dining at Avra in Beverly Hills.

The outing included Alba’s eight-year-old son, Hayes, from her previous marriage to Cash Warren, 47. This public display of affection comes after Alba announced her separation from Warren in January 2025, followed by the blossoming of her relationship with Ramirez in July of the same year. The divorce settlement, finalized in February, details a division of assets including residuals from Alba’s film work and shares in her company, The Honest Company.

Warren will receive half of Alba’s residuals from films made during their 16-year marriage, such as Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Little Fockers, as well as stock shares in The Honest Company. Alba will retain royalties from projects predating her marriage, including Fantastic Four and Honey. The couple’s date night showcased a clear connection, with Ramirez appearing to adore Alba and her son.

Hayes was playfully hiding under his mother’s jacket while waiting for valet service, demonstrating a close bond between them. While Alba’s teenage daughters were not present, she recently shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring all her children and Ramirez, marking a public acknowledgment of their blended family. Ramirez is a rising star in Hollywood, having recently completed his directorial debut, Baton, and with upcoming roles in several high-profile projects including Avengers: Doomsday and a Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic.

He went Instagram official with Alba in January and she began posting pictures of him in February. The financial details of the divorce reveal a significant division of assets accumulated during Alba and Warren’s marriage. Beyond the film residuals and stock options, Alba was awarded specific personal property like furniture, jewelry, and vehicles, while certain items like marital furniture and art will be split.

Warren also has a successful business venture of his own, co-founding the sock and underwear company Pair of Thieves. The couple’s separation and subsequent relationships highlight a shift in their lives, with both individuals pursuing new paths while co-parenting their children. The date night serves as a visible sign of Alba’s new relationship and her continued dedication to her family, showcasing a blend of personal happiness and parental responsibility





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