Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Share Romantic Birthday Moment in Miami

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez were seen sharing a passionate kiss during her birthday getaway to Miami. The couple's public display of affection follows Alba's recent divorce from Cash Warren, and both have found new relationships with younger partners.

Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez publicly displayed their affection during Alba's birthday celebration in Miami , Ramirez's hometown. The couple, with a significant age difference – Alba is 45 and Ramirez is 33 – shared a kiss at the upscale restaurant Papi Steak, owned by Miami nightlife figure David Grutman, a popular spot for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez.

Alba, looking radiant in a black lace-trimmed top, was embraced by Ramirez, who affectionately held her close. The pair were surrounded by friends as they celebrated, with Ramirez posting a sweet birthday message to Alba on Instagram, calling her 'mi amor'. This public display of affection comes after Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year, finalizing the proceedings in February.

The divorce, occurring after a 2008 elopement without a prenuptial agreement, involves joint custody of their three children – Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8 – and no alimony payments. Sources initially described their relationship as 'casual' but acknowledged a 'connection' when they were first spotted together in Mexico last July. They have since become more public with their romance, making their red carpet debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival and going Instagram official at the Baby2Baby Gala.

Interestingly, Warren has also moved on with a younger partner, 26-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr. Sources indicate that both Alba and Warren are comfortable with each other's new relationships, attributing the age gaps to the norms of Hollywood. Despite a reportedly 'chilly' reunion at one of their daughter's tennis matches, there appears to be a level of amicable co-parenting. Alba herself expressed her gratitude for Ramirez in a recent Instagram post, calling every day with him a 'gift'.

The celebration at Papi Steak, known for hosting high-profile events for stars like Jennifer Lopez, further highlights the couple's entry into the Miami social scene. Ramirez, known for his roles in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Captain America: Brave New World', beamed alongside Alba throughout the evening, solidifying their blossoming romance





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