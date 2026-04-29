Jessica Alba Celebrates 45th Birthday with Family, Friends, and New Boyfriend

Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her children, parents, brother, close friends, and boyfriend Danny Ramirez. She reflected on gratitude, family, and embracing a new chapter in her life following her recent divorce.

Jessica Alba marked her 45th birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing glimpses of her celebrations with family, friends, and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez .

The actress, recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February, spent the day surrounded by her three children – Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8 – as well as her parents, Mark and Catherine, and brother Joshua. This appears to be the first time Ramirez has been publicly pictured with Alba’s children. The birthday festivities included a lighthearted dinner where Alba expressed deep gratitude for her 'incredible' children and the lessons they’ve taught her about life’s purpose.

She acknowledged the challenges of navigating life, parenting, and career, emphasizing the importance of simply doing one’s best. Alba’s Instagram carousel featured a mix of current photos and nostalgic throwback images, accompanied by inspirational quotes reflecting on aging and embracing change. One quote highlighted the privilege and miracle of growing older, while another explored the concept of 'liminal space' – the transition between past and future.

She described feeling 'softer, stronger, and more herself' than ever before, expressing a desire to approach the coming year with grace, joy, and gratitude. The actress enjoyed a black ensemble and indulged in a chocolate cake at what appeared to be the Beverly Hills Hotel with friends. She also received a loving birthday message and a kiss on the cheek from Ramirez, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

The post was a celebration of family, both biological and chosen, with Alba expressing profound love for her children, her close friends, and Ramirez. She described her relationship with Ramirez as a daily gift and thanked her loved ones for their support throughout all of life’s chapters. Alba’s reflections on her birthday extended beyond personal joy, encompassing a sense of gratitude for the past year and excitement for the future.

The overall tone of her post was one of self-acceptance, appreciation, and optimistic anticipation for what lies ahead. The actress’s post resonated with fans, showcasing a woman embracing a new chapter in her life with strength, vulnerability, and a deep sense of connection to those she loves





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