Jessica Alba Celebrates 45th Birthday with New Boyfriend Danny Ramirez on Luxurious Yacht

Jessica Alba marked her 45th birthday with a glamorous getaway, sharing stunning photos from a superyacht trip with boyfriend Danny Ramirez. The actress, recently divorced from Cash Warren, showcased her fit figure and expressed her joy on social media.

Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with a sun-soaked getaway, sharing a series of stunning photos from a luxurious superyacht trip with her new boyfriend, Danny Ramirez , and close friends.

The actress and entrepreneur, who recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, showcased her impressive physique in a sleek black string bikini, radiating joy and embracing a new chapter in her life. Her Instagram post, filled with vibrant images and heartfelt captions, highlighted her current state of happiness, using the term 'joymaxxing' to describe her experience. The carousel of photos featured Alba sporting black sunglasses and damp hair, perfectly capturing the relaxed and celebratory atmosphere of the trip.

She also included inspiring quotes emphasizing the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences and actively celebrating life's moments. The birthday festivities followed a recent celebration in Miami, where Alba and Ramirez were seen enjoying an upscale dinner at Papi Steak, complete with a lavish birthday cake. Alba publicly expressed her gratitude for Ramirez, describing him as a daily gift and acknowledging the love and support she receives from her family and friends.

Ramirez reciprocated the affection with a sweet Instagram Story post featuring a kiss on her cheek, affectionately calling her 'mi amor.

' Their relationship blossomed after Alba announced her separation from Warren in January 2025, following years of personal growth and transformation. The couple has quickly become a prominent fixture in each other's lives, marking a significant shift for Alba as she navigates life post-divorce. The actress’s journey of self-discovery and embracing new connections is clearly visible through her social media presence and public appearances.

The divorce settlement with Cash Warren, finalized in February, involved a significant division of assets, including residuals from Alba's extensive filmography. Warren is set to receive half of Alba's earnings from projects completed during their 16-year marriage, encompassing films like *Sin City: A Dame to Kill For*, *Valentine's Day*, and several others. Alba, however, will retain royalties from her earlier work, including *Fantastic Four* and *Honey*.

A substantial portion of the settlement also includes shares in The Honest Company, Alba's successful consumer goods brand, valued at $308 million. This financial arrangement reflects the couple's commitment to a fair and equitable separation, allowing both individuals to move forward with their respective careers and personal lives. The details of the settlement underscore the complexities of dividing assets accumulated during a long-term marriage, particularly when one partner has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship.

Alba’s ability to balance her personal life, burgeoning romance, and professional endeavors continues to captivate public attention





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