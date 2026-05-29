Jessica Alba Keeps Distance from Ex Cash Warren at Daughter's Graduation Amid New Romance

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attended their daughter's graduation separately, highlighting their post-divorce dynamic. Alba has been seen with new love Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba appeared to keep her distance from ex-husband Cash Warren as the former couple attended their daughter Honor's graduation on Thursday. The 45-year-old actress and the 47-year-old producer looked worlds apart while celebrating the milestone, after their 16-year marriage officially ended in February 2025.

For the outdoor ceremony honoring 17-year-old Honor, Alba cut a chic figure in a white top and matching blazer, while Warren was spotted several seats away, doting on the couple's youngest child, son Hayes, eight. At one point, the Dark Angel alum was seen snapping photos of the proceedings and carrying a large bouquet, seemingly intended for the graduate.

Alba later shared a series of images from the graduation on social media, posing proudly with her three children - Honor, Hayes, and daughter Haven, 14 - but noticeably without Warren. Despite the noticeable gap between them, the former couple have largely maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship as they continue raising their children. Still, the frosty seating arrangement came just days after Alba was seen locking lips with new love Danny Ramirez during a steamy beach getaway in Miami.

The apparent post-divorce glow-up was on full display earlier this week as Alba gave fans a glimpse inside a lavish yacht day with Ramirez, 33, and a glamorous group of friends. The star shared a series of sun-soaked snaps to Instagram, including several loved-up moments from the outing. Alba put on a cheeky display in a barely-there black string bikini as she lounged on deck and soaked up the sunshine.

Hinting at her carefree mindset, Alba captioned the post that she was 'joymaxxing.

' She also included the quotes: 'stay close to people who make you feel like sunshine' and 'the more you celebrate being alive, the more life gives you to celebrate. ' The loved-up outing came just days after Alba celebrated her birthday in Miami with Ramirez firmly by her side. The pair marked the occasion with a night out at celebrity hotspot Papi Steak, where the actress was surprised with an oversized birthday cake.

Alba later shared highlights from the celebration on Instagram, and made sure to give a sweet nod to her new romance. The proud mom gave her eldest child a sweet kiss on the cheek.

'My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter,' she wrote. Ramirez returned the affection by posting a photo of himself kissing her cheek alongside the caption: 'Happy birthday mi amor.

' The romance comes after Alba announced her split from Warren in January 2025, before sparking a relationship with Ramirez later that summer. Sharing news of the separation at the time, she wrote: 'I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.

I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

' Meanwhile, Warren has also been exploring the dating scene since the split. He was first spotted with 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr on a dinner date in Los Angeles, later confirming their romance with a PDA-filled night out in Beverly Hills. Shortly after, the producer was also seen on a dinner date with aspiring actress Seanna Pereira at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

Neither relationship appears to have developed into a long-term, exclusive partnership, with Warren often seen enjoying the single life. The graduation event served as a reminder of the new dynamics in Alba's life, balancing her role as a mother with her evolving personal journey. As she continues to navigate post-divorce life, Alba seems focused on embracing joy and new experiences, while maintaining a stable co-parenting relationship with Warren for the sake of their children





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Jessica Alba Cash Warren Graduation Divorce Danny Ramirez

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