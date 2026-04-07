Jessica Alba Shares Instagram Photo Dump Featuring Boyfriend Danny Ramirez and Divorce Details

Jessica Alba provides a peek into her life, sharing photos with boyfriend Danny Ramirez and reflecting on the first quarter of the year. The post also touches upon her divorce settlement with Cash Warren, including details on assets and royalties. Additionally, it highlights Ramirez's career, including his directorial debut and upcoming projects.

Jessica Alba 's latest Instagram post offered a glimpse into her life, highlighting the people, places, and things that made the first quarter of the year special. The actress-turned-entrepreneur, 44, shared a collection of photos with her 22 million followers, reflecting on the past few months. Among the images were snapshots of her with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez , 33, showcasing their relationship.

The photos included a cozy shot of the couple wearing eyeglasses, and a date night picture where Alba was seen in a red and white mini dress. This comes after Alba and Ramirez started dating in July 2025, five months after she initiated divorce proceedings from her ex-husband, Cash Warren. The post also included images of her three children, daughters Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and son Hayes, eight, whom she shares with Warren, providing a window into her family life.\Beyond the relationship updates, the post also subtly touched upon the details of Alba's recent divorce settlement with Cash Warren. The couple announced their separation in January 2025, after 20 years of marriage. As part of the finalized divorce agreement in February, Warren is entitled to half of Alba's residuals from her work during their marriage. This includes several of her major film projects. Conversely, Alba retains full rights to the royalties from her pre-2008 work, encompassing titles like Fantastic Four and Honey. The settlement also involves Alba's successful consumer goods brand, The Honest Company, co-founded in 2011, where Warren is set to receive a portion of the stock. Moreover, the post offered a look at Alba's personal life with her relaxing in a striped bikini. Meanwhile, Warren, has his own business success as the co-founder of the sock and underwear company Pair of Thieves, which achieved $100 million in sales in 2024. Details also emerged regarding the division of assets, with Alba receiving various personal items, vehicles, and bank accounts, while the division of marital property such as furniture and art collection will be shared. \Focusing on Danny Ramirez, the post highlighted his growing career in the entertainment industry. Ramirez, who went Instagram official with Alba on January 10th, has recently wrapped his directorial debut, Baton, a soccer drama executive produced by David Beckham. The actor stars in an upcoming Miami-based film as well, and is also slated to star in several high-profile projects. These include roles alongside Pedro Pascal in De Noche, Julius Onah's Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives, and the Russo Brothers' MCU flick Avengers: Doomsday. He is also set to direct and star in Pursuit Of Touch, a project where he will portray a war veteran. The post serves as a comprehensive look at Alba's life, encompassing her personal relationships, business ventures, and the career of her boyfriend, providing a well-rounded update on her current life





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Jessica Alba Reflects on Q1, Showcases New Relationship, and Highlights Upcoming ProjectsJessica Alba's latest Instagram post offered a glimpse into her life, featuring her new relationship with actor Danny Ramirez and reflecting on the first quarter of the year. The post includes family snapshots, details of her divorce settlement, and information on both Alba and Ramirez's upcoming projects.

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