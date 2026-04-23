Jessica Alba Spotted on Coffee Date with The Bachelor Star's Husband

Actress Jessica Alba was seen having coffee with Jordan C. Brown-Underwood, husband of Colton Underwood, in Los Angeles. The pair appeared friendly and relaxed, suggesting a close relationship. This comes after Alba's divorce from Cash Warren and her new romance with Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba was seen enjoying a casual coffee date with Jordan C. Brown-Underwood, the husband of former Bachelor star Colton Underwood , in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur showcased a stylish look, pairing a brown tank top with flared blue jeans and ballet flats, while Brown-Underwood opted for a black mesh top and silver sneakers. The pair appeared comfortable and engaged in conversation, suggesting a friendly relationship. This outing follows Alba's recent Earth Day post featuring a rare family photo with all three of her children – Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8 – whom she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren.

Alba and Warren finalized their divorce in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage, agreeing to joint custody and a $3 million payout to Warren. Alba's personal life has been in the spotlight recently, not only due to her divorce but also her new relationship with actor Danny Ramirez, 33. The couple went Instagram official in January 2025 and have since been frequently photographed on dates around Los Angeles. They were recently spotted dining with Alba's son Hayes.

Brown-Underwood, a political strategist and podcaster, has a distinguished career, having worked with prominent figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He and Colton Underwood married in 2023 and welcomed their son, Bishop, via surrogacy in September 2024, with Alba publicly expressing her congratulations at the time. The coffee date indicates a growing friendship between Alba and the Underwoods, separate from their respective romantic relationships. This sighting comes amidst Alba's continued success as a businesswoman and her evolving personal life.

She remains a prominent figure in both the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, balancing her career with motherhood and a new romantic connection. The amicable nature of her divorce and her apparent ease in navigating new relationships suggest a positive outlook. The casual coffee date with Brown-Underwood highlights her ability to maintain friendships with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those connected to the reality television world.

Alba's recent activities demonstrate a focus on family, personal well-being, and continued professional pursuits, all while maintaining a relatively private life despite her public profile. The actress continues to be a role model for many, showcasing resilience and grace in the face of life's changes





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