Jessica Alba Spotted on Coffee Date with The Bachelor Star's Husband

Actress Jessica Alba was seen having coffee with Jordan C. Brown-Underwood, husband of Colton Underwood, in Los Angeles. The pair appeared friendly and relaxed, hinting at a close relationship. This comes after Alba's divorce from Cash Warren and her new romance with Danny Ramirez.

Jessica Alba was seen enjoying a casual coffee date with Jordan C. Brown-Underwood , the husband of former Bachelor star Colton Underwood , in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur showcased a stylish look, pairing a brown tank top with flared blue jeans and ballet flats, while Brown-Underwood opted for a black mesh top and silver sneakers. The pair appeared comfortable and engaged in conversation, suggesting a friendly relationship. This outing follows Alba's recent Earth Day post featuring a rare family photo with all three of her children – Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8 – whom she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren.

Alba and Warren finalized their divorce in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage, agreeing to joint custody and a $3 million payout to Warren. Alba's personal life has been in the spotlight recently, not only due to her divorce but also her new relationship with actor Danny Ramirez, 33. The couple began dating in July 2025 and went Instagram official in January 2026, frequently displaying public affection during dates around Los Angeles.

They were recently spotted dining with Alba's son Hayes. Brown-Underwood, a political strategist and podcaster, has a distinguished career, having worked with prominent figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He and Colton Underwood welcomed their son, Bishop, via surrogacy in September 2024, and Alba publicly congratulated them on the birth, calling Bishop 'so perfect'. The coffee date indicates a growing friendship between Alba and the Underwoods, separate from their respective romantic relationships.

This sighting comes amidst a period of transition and new beginnings for Jessica Alba. She is navigating co-parenting with her ex-husband while simultaneously exploring a new romantic connection with Ramirez and maintaining friendships with figures like Brown-Underwood. Alba's recent social media activity highlights her commitment to environmental awareness and family, showcasing a balanced life despite the changes she's experiencing.

The actress continues to balance her career as an entrepreneur with her personal life, demonstrating a resilience and adaptability that resonates with her fans. Her style choices, as seen during the coffee date, continue to be admired and discussed, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. The details of her divorce settlement, including the financial arrangements, have also garnered media attention, reflecting the public interest in her life





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