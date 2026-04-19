Jessica Alba Steps Out for Date Night with Danny Ramirez, Son Hayes Joins Them

Actress Jessica Alba was seen enjoying a public display of affection with her boyfriend Danny Ramirez during a date night in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been dating since July 2025, were joined by Alba's eight-year-old son, Hayes, for the outing. Alba recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren, with their settlement including details about residual income from her past film projects and ownership of their jointly founded company, The Honest Company.

Hollywood star Jessica Alba recently stepped out for a stylish date night in Los Angeles, accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez . The pair, known for their matching edgy fashion choices, were spotted in coordinating black leather motorcycle jackets, a testament to their shared aesthetic. Their affectionate outing at Avra in Beverly Hills saw them sharing kisses and embracing, underscoring the blossoming romance that began in July of last year.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly a year, made their relationship Instagram official in January 2025 and began posting pictures of Ramirez in February. Adding a family element to their evening, Alba's eight-year-old son, Hayes, whom she shares with her ex-husband Cash Warren, also joined them. Hayes was seen playfully peeking out from under his mother's jacket as they waited at the valet, with Ramirez observing the sweet family moment with an adoring gaze. Alba's personal life has seen significant shifts in the past year, with the actress announcing her split from Cash Warren in January 2025. The divorce settlement, finalized in February, has detailed stipulations regarding shared assets and future earnings. As part of their agreement, Warren will receive half of Alba's residuals from all film and television projects undertaken during their 16-year marriage. This includes a significant portion of her earnings from a long list of popular titles such as the Sin City sequel, Valentine's Day, the Machete films, and LA's Finest. However, Alba retains royalties from projects predating her 2008 marriage, including iconic roles in Fantastic Four and its sequel, Never Been Kissed, and Honey. Furthermore, her highly successful consumer goods brand, The Honest Company, co-founded in 2011, has a substantial IPO valuation. Under the divorce terms, Warren will receive a significant number of vested restricted stock shares from the company. Meanwhile, Cash Warren is also a successful entrepreneur in his own right, having co-founded the popular sock and underwear company Pair of Thieves, which achieved impressive sales figures in 2024. Reports also indicate that Alba was awarded a substantial list of personal assets in the divorce, including furniture, clothing, jewelry, several bank accounts, and specific vehicles such as an Audi Q-6 E-tron and two Kia Sportages. She will, however, share ownership of their marital furniture, art collection, and airline miles with her ex-husband. Alba's teenage daughters, Honor and Haven, were not present at the date night, though they frequently feature on her social media. Earlier this month, the actress shared a retrospective post on Instagram, highlighting key people, places, and experiences from the first quarter of 2026. This post included pictures of all her children and her boyfriend of nearly a year, showcasing her evolving personal life. Danny Ramirez, Alba's current partner, has been actively building his own career in Hollywood. He recently completed his directorial debut with Baton, a soccer drama executive produced by David Beckham, and he also stars in the film. His acting portfolio is equally impressive, with upcoming roles alongside Pedro Pascal in Todd Haynes' gay romance De Noche, in the Julius Onah-directed Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives, and in the Russo Brothers' anticipated MCU film Avengers: Doomsday. He is also set to direct and star in a war veteran drama titled Pursuit Of Touch. The couple's public appearances, like this recent date night, continue to attract attention as they navigate their relationship amidst their successful careers





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