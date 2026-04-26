Jessica Biel Issues Ultimatum to Justin Timberlake After DWI Footage Release

Following the release of body camera footage from Justin Timberlake's DUI arrest, Jessica Biel has reportedly given him an ultimatum: change his behavior or face a separation. The couple's 14-year marriage has been marked by public scrutiny and Timberlake's past controversies.

Jessica Biel has reportedly issued an ultimatum to Justin Timberlake following the release of body camera footage from his recent DUI arrest. The couple, married for 14 years, has faced numerous public challenges, including Timberlake's legal troubles, past controversies surrounding his behavior with colleagues, and renewed scrutiny of his past relationship with Britney Spears.

Sources close to Biel indicate she is increasingly frustrated with Timberlake's actions, particularly his continued partying, such as a recent trip to Las Vegas for a golf tournament, despite his world tour concluding last summer. The release of the DWI footage appears to be the final straw, with Biel reportedly demanding he change his ways or face separation.

The incident in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024, involved Timberlake being pulled over for running a stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road. Bodycam footage revealed Timberlake admitting to having 'one martini' and expressing frustration with the sobriety tests.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to impaired driving in September 2024, receiving a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service, a 90-day license suspension, and a requirement to participate in a public safety announcement about drunk driving. This isn't the first time Timberlake's behavior has raised concerns; in 2019, photos surfaced of him holding hands with a co-star, Alisha Wainwright, sparking public speculation. Biel has previously 'turned a cheek' to such incidents, but sources suggest her patience is now exhausted.

According to insiders, Timberlake has a history of enjoying alcohol, even dating back to his NSYNC days. While Biel previously issued a similar warning about settling down before their marriage, the current situation feels different. Despite their shared history and two children – Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5 – Biel reportedly feels disconnected from Timberlake when she isn't with him and is tired of the public embarrassment.

The couple's move to Montana is seen by some as Biel's attempt to create a more private life, away from Timberlake's headline-grabbing behavior. Representatives for both Timberlake and Biel have not yet responded to requests for comment, leaving the future of their marriage uncertain. The ultimatum signifies a critical juncture in their relationship, potentially forcing Timberlake to address his lifestyle and prioritize his family





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