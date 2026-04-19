Jessica Chastain Debuts Chic New Bob and Shares Update on Shelved Apple TV+ Series

Actress Jessica Chastain turned heads at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony with a new bob haircut and a dazzling gold gown, while also confirming the upcoming release of her Apple TV+ series, The Savant.

Jessica Chastain commanded attention on the red carpet at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, unveiling a striking new bob haircut. The acclaimed 49-year-old actress exuded glamour in a breathtaking gold gown, its raffia-like texture adorned with fringe and a vibrant palm tree pattern. Her strapless ensemble beautifully showcased her décolletage, enhanced by the chic, deep side part of her freshly styled hair and a dazzling tennis necklace.

Chastain complemented her radiant look with sultry makeup, featuring fluttery lashes, a delicate peach blush, and a bright pink lip gloss, solidifying her status as a showstopper at the prestigious event often dubbed the 'Oscars of Science.' This appearance also provided an update on her previously shelved Apple TV+ series, The Savant, which faced an indefinite postponement following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Speaking to Variety at the ceremony, Chastain expressed her relief and optimism regarding the show's impending release. "Before it was like, I don't know if we're going to see it, but now I can say, We're going to see it," she shared, indicating a July premiere date. The political thriller, which saw its release unexpectedly halted in September 2023, has now been confirmed for an upcoming launch on Apple TV. Previously, Apple TV had issued a statement acknowledging the decision to postpone The Savant, citing careful consideration and a commitment to releasing the series at a future date. Chastain, who also serves as an executive producer, had voiced her disagreement with the decision in a heartfelt Instagram post, emphasizing the show's critical relevance. She articulated that The Savant celebrates the individuals dedicated to preventing violence and honoring their bravery is more crucial than ever. While she respected Apple's choice to pause the release, she remained hopeful for its eventual broadcast. The crime thriller, developed by Melissa James Gibson and inspired by an article by Andrea Stanley, features Chastain as an undercover investigator balancing her personal life with the demanding task of tracking online hate groups to thwart domestic extremists. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nnamdi Asomugha, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale, Cole Doman, and Michael Mosley





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jessica Chastain Breakthrough Prize Ceremony The Savant Apple TV+ Celebrity Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Addresses Months-Long iPhone Lockout Bug Linked to Czech Keyboard CharacterApple is developing a fix for a bug that has locked some iPhone users out of their devices for months. The issue, stemming from a missing character on the Czech keyboard in iOS 26, was highlighted by a university student whose custom alphanumeric passcode became unusable. The fix is expected in an upcoming iOS 26 release.

Read more »

Relive the Golden Age of 1970s TV with this Special EditionThe 1970s brought us some great telly - so much so, many of the most iconic shows are still repeated today. So if you are a fan of Dad’s Army, Fawlty Towers and Porridge - order your copy today!

Read more »

MacBook Air M5 Deal: Get Apple's Popular Laptop at a DiscountThe latest MacBook Air with the M5 processor is available at a discounted price on Amazon, making it an excellent value for students and creatives. This thin and light laptop offers strong performance for various tasks, from everyday use to creative applications and gaming.

Read more »

Grating An Apple Into Your Sourdough Starter Can Make Your Loaves Taller And More DeliciousAmy Glover is a London-based lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

Read more »

Help, I'm addicted to Apple iPodsDaniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe.

Read more »

Apple Studio Display (2026) review: meet the new boss, same as the old bossThe refreshed Studio Display is great, but extremely similar to the old model.

Read more »